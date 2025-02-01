How An Ancient Goat Herder's Discovery May Have Led To The First Cup Of Coffee

The popular saying states that love makes the world go round, but we'd give credit for that to coffee. One of the most popular drinks in the world, the dark brew boosts brain activity and provides benefits like enhanced concentration. So, who can we thank for discovering this wonderful substance? There are many myths and no certain answers, but the best-known tale places coffee's origins in Ethiopia. As the story goes, a goat herder named Kaldi was hanging out around 850 A.D. when he noticed his goats were hyperactive. Seeing that they were eating red beans from a bush, he decided to try them and liked them so much that he took them to a nearby monastery. There are several versions of what happened after, but the gist of them all is that the monks put them in water and loved the scent of the drink so much they started consuming it regularly.

But food history is rarely straightforward, especially since stories are usually written once an ingredient has already become widely popular. If true, Kaldi's story was passed down through oral tradition and finally written down in 1671. It's quite possible that someone at some point just made up the story and began to tell it until it became part of local lore. In fact, Yemen disputes Ethiopia's claim and says it was a doctor-priest named Sheikh Omar who discovered the plant while exiled in the desert. Who is right? We will probably never know for sure.