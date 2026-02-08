For The Creamiest Homemade Frozen Coffee, Grab This Dessert Topping

Getting a good frozen coffee can be an expensive but worthwhile habit. High end Frappuccinos cost a ton, especially if you get lots of customizations, and coffee shops often have long lines during peak hours. The creamiest Starbucks Frappuccino you've ever tasted needs to be blended twice, so you'd have to wait even longer after ordering. Luckily, there's a way to achieve peak frozen coffee creaminess with just one specific ingredient. Next time you're in the grocery store, grab a small tub of whipped cream and be ready for game-changing smoothness.

There are a few different ways to make the most of whipped cream in frozen coffee. The easiest is to first start with your favorite coffee, either chilled or cold-brewed. Add ice and whipped cream (such as Cool Whip) into a blender with any syrups, creamers, or sweeteners you enjoy, then blend everything thoroughly until it's smooth and sip to your heart's content. You can also top the blended beverage with Cool Whip for an extra decadent finish.

The drink generally takes about five minutes to make, but it's luxuriously creamy. Some have compared the texture to the frozen coffee you can get at Dunkin', which has quite the following. Because you're doing it at home, you can recreate the frozen coffee drinks that Dunkin' sadly discontinued rather than just remember them fondly.