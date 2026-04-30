15 Toppings For Unforgettable Loaded Doritos Nachos
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People have probably been using Doritos to make nachos ever since they first became available back in the '60s. In 2025, however, Subway added Doritos nachos to its menu loaded with vegetables, cheese, and your choice of chicken or steak — thus making them fast-food official. While loaded Doritos nachos may no longer be available at Subway, the dish is something you can easily throw together at home.
Just as Doritos come in a plethora of flavors (here's how some customers have ranked them), loaded Doritos nachos also lend themselves to a wide variety of interpretations. You can top them quite simply with nothing more than cheese and pickled jalapeños, or you can pile on typical nacho toppings like ground beef, shredded chicken, guacamole, and sour cream. It's even more fun, though, to come up with newer and more creative options. If you're looking for inspiration, here are a few of our favorite toppings for Loaded Doritos Nachos (as well as one or two we haven't yet been brave enough to try yet).
Baked beans
Celebrity eating habits can sometimes be unorthodox — who among us has ventured to try Dua Lipa's Diet Coke and pickle juice combo? Margot Robbie's "bogan nachos," on the other hand, actually sound pretty palatable. (Robbie's Australian, and bogan is an Aussie slang word that's more or less analogous to the American term "redneck.") The dish is pretty basic, consisting of nothing more than Doritos covered with baked beans and melted cheese.
Banh mi
Banh mi is one of the world's all-time great sandwiches, but banh mi fillings also make awesome nacho toppings. Start with a base of Doritos (Spicy Sweet Chili or Golden Sriracha would work great), and pile on lemongrass pork or chicken along with pickled carrots, cucumbers, and jalapeños. Top the nachos with a mixture of mayonnaise, hoisin sauce, and sriracha, then sprinkle your creation with chopped cilantro.
Breakfast
Nachos for breakfast? Sure, why not? Scramble some eggs, then break them up and scatter them over a plate of Doritos. Top the eggs with shredded cheese while they're still hot and allow it to melt in the residual heat. Add some crumbled bacon or sausage (cooked, of course) or maybe some diced avocados or tomatoes, then sprinkle on hot sauce to finish things off.
Currywurst
Currywurst may take its inspiration from a South Asian spice blend, but its roots are firmly German. It consists of bratwurst in a curry-spiced tomato sauce which can be DIYed using ketchup, curry powder, and Worcestershire sauce. Premade currywurst ketchup may also be available at grocery stores specializing in European imports. Alternatively, you can also grab Hela Curry Gewürz Ketchup on Amazon for $12.79. To prepare the topping, warm the cooked, sliced sausage in the sauce, then spoon it over your Doritos (try it with the Tangy Ketchupones). Finish off your German-style nachos with grated gouda or emmental cheese.
Hawaiian
If you're a fan of Hawaiian-style pizza and you stumble across a bag of Spicy Pineapple Jalapeño Doritos, you know what to do. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to top those chips with pineapple chunks and chopped ham (or the Hawaiian favorite, Spam). Add some shredded mozzarella, finish off with pineapple salsa, and say aloha to your loaded Hawaiian Doritos nachos.
Hot Cheetos
True snack food fans know that the best way to upgrade your crunchy chips is by adding yet another kind. Hot Cheetos Doritos Nachos can be made by covering Nacho Cheese Doritos with ooey, gooey, neon orange nacho cheese. To keep things all within the same brand family, we suggest opting for one of the Fritos or Tostitos cheese dips. Feel free to add some extra protein in the form of ground beef or shredded chicken or embellish with other nacho toppings such as jalapeños and sour cream. Once you add the final touch — that being crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos — you'll have created a snack that would make PepsiCo proud.
Jambalaya
Jambalaya is a classic Creole or Cajun dish made with meats such as sausage, chicken, and shrimp along with the "holy trinity" of vegetables in Cajun cooking: bell peppers, celery, and onions. (And tomatoes, if it's the Creole version.) While the dish is typically served with rice, it also works great as a loaded nachos topping. Sadly, Chaos Cajun Chicken Doritos seem to have been an Australian product that is no longer available anyway. Just about any other flavor of Doritos will work just fine, though, while a handful of shredded cheddar, mozzarella, or pepper jack will tie everything together quite nicely.
Korean BBQ
Back in the dear, distant days of 2025, Doritos made Flamin' Hot Korean-Style BBQ chips. We tried them, we liked them, and now we miss them because they're no longer available. Still, Sweet & Tangy BBQ, Spicy Sweet Chili, or Flamin' Hot Limón Doritos all make a great base for nachos loaded down with Korean barbecue meat and sauce. These nachos can be topped off with nothing more than a sprinkling of onions, peppers, and sesame seeds, although it's okay to add cheese if you'd like. (There are no rules in fusion food.)
PB&J
Doritos topped with peanut butter and jelly? We haven't tried this unconventional combination ourselves, but there are those who swear that PB&J Doritos nachos are quite the tasty snack. Applying these sandwich spreads is easy if they come in squeeze bottles. If they don't, though, you can always microwave them until they're semi-liquid and drizzle them on with a spoon. For an even bigger protein boost than you'd get from the peanut butter alone, make these with Doritos Protein chips. These are available in Nacho Cheese and Sweet & Tangy BBQ, and we imagine that both of these flavors would work equally well with the sweet and savory toppings.
Philly cheesesteak
The Philly cheesesteak is one of America's greatest local specialties, even if it long ago outgrew its regional boundaries. Why not, then, allow it to break free of the confines of bread as well? For Philly cheesesteak nachos, spread out a base of Doritos (any cheesy flavor will work), and top them with thin-sliced or shredded steak, sautéed onions, and either Cheez Whiz, American cheese, or provolone.
Picadillo
Picadillo is a dish known throughout Latin America and the Philippines, but the Cuban version is particularly intriguing. It's made with ground beef, tomato sauce, onions, peppers, green olives, raisins, and capers, and flavored with a spice mix called sazon that includes seasonings as annatto seeds, coriander, cumin, garlic, oregano, turmeric, salt, and pepper. As it incorporates meat, sauce, and vegetables, it makes a pretty terrific nacho topping. Shredded cheddar or jack cheese would both be good cheese options, while pepper jack would add a little heat to the not-too-spicy mixture. Another way to make these nachos más caliente would be to use any of the Doritos Flamin' Hot flavors.
Pizza
Pizza nachos, when you think about it, are practically a no-brainer. After all, aren't tortilla chips basically an extension of the classic "cracker-thin" crust beloved by Midwestern tavern-style pizza afficionados? Instead of topping said crust with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and maybe some pepperoni, plop those same toppings on a plate of Doritos, microwave, and "mangia" (which, if you don't know, is Italian for "eat!"). Of course, any other pizza toppings would work, too, and you can also match the toppings to the chips. For example, use Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch for Buffalo chicken pizza nachos or Late-Night Sizzlin' Cheeseburger for pizza nachos topped with ground beef and pickles.
Reuben
A Reuben is a classic deli sandwich — as long as the deli isn't a kosher one, that is, since cheese and meat violate the laws of kashrut. Typically, it consists of corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing sandwiched between two slices of rye, but if you're not a fan of dark breads or simply want more crunch, all of these toppings also work on top of Doritos (such as Tangy Pickle ones for a tart twist).
Sausage gravy
Sausage gravy is a simple dish: basic white sauce with the addition of crumbled, cooked sausage meat. (The white sauce is typically made with flour, milk, and butter, but our three-ingredient gluten-free recipe subs these out for cream cheese and whipping cream.) Its natural habitat is on top of a biscuit, but we think it would be even tastier if spooned over a plate of crunchy Doritos.
Wisco nachos
If you live in Wisconsin or neighboring Illinois, chances are you may have seem some version of bratchos on a bar menu. To make them as Wisconsin-y as possible, though, you'll need to use both beer cheese sauce and sliced beer brats, since that hits all three of the state's staple foods in one go. Unfortunately, Doritos has yet to market a beer-flavored chip, but one of the cheesier varieties like Ultimate Cheddar or White Cheddar Nacho would be true to the Dairy State spirit.