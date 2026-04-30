15 Toppings For Unforgettable Loaded Doritos Nachos

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People have probably been using Doritos to make nachos ever since they first became available back in the '60s. In 2025, however, Subway added Doritos nachos to its menu loaded with vegetables, cheese, and your choice of chicken or steak — thus making them fast-food official. While loaded Doritos nachos may no longer be available at Subway, the dish is something you can easily throw together at home.

Just as Doritos come in a plethora of flavors (here's how some customers have ranked them), loaded Doritos nachos also lend themselves to a wide variety of interpretations. You can top them quite simply with nothing more than cheese and pickled jalapeños, or you can pile on typical nacho toppings like ground beef, shredded chicken, guacamole, and sour cream. It's even more fun, though, to come up with newer and more creative options. If you're looking for inspiration, here are a few of our favorite toppings for Loaded Doritos Nachos (as well as one or two we haven't yet been brave enough to try yet).