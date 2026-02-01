14 Popular Doritos Flavors Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers
Doritos are a long-time classic snack. The crispy tortilla chips were originally created over half a century ago after a food salesman suggested that a Disneyland restaurant fry stale tortilla chips instead of throwing them away. The first Doritos, which were made available nationally starting in 1966, were salted tortilla chips, but, since then, Doritos' parent company Frito-Lay has rolled out many different varieties, from classics like Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch to offshoots like the spicy Flamin' line and limited-edition flavors that can be difficult to find.
Some flavors are perpetual fan favorites while others spark heated debates on social media, but one thing is certain: Doritos fans are vocal about the snack food, waxing poetic about their favorite flavors on internet forums, vehemently sharing their hatred of ones they didn't like, and suggesting dip pairings they swear elevate the snack. From spicy to sweet to everything in between, here are 14 popular Doritos flavors that have fans talking.
14. Zesty Jalapeño Popper
The Late Night line of Doritos takes inspiration from craveable food you might want to indulge in after a night out on the town, but there's one in particular that has grabbed fans' attention online. Zesty Jalapeño Popper, which features jalapeño peppers, cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, and Monterey Jack cheese, is meant to emulate a spicy jalapeño popper.
Fans on Reddit seem to either love or hate this flavor, with some calling it "the best flavor" or "my unicorn," but others stating that the chips were more bland than zesty. There are only a handful of reviews of the flavor on Amazon, which gives us a smaller pool of information, but reviews were mixed with an average 3.1 out of 5 stars. Redditors who have tried a similar Doritos flavor, Jalapeño Cheddar, note that the Zesty Jalapeño Popper Doritos have a cream cheese flavor, and "have a sort of fried taste to them." Others likened it to "kind of a salsa verde with a lot of cheese flavor," though it should be noted that salsa verde's primary ingredient is tomatillo, not jalapeño.
13. Spicy Pineapple Jalapeño
Sweet met heat in Spicy Pineapple Jalapeño, a limited-edition Doritos flavor that was a collaboration with Houston-based chef Chris Williams, who said the "flavor was inspired by Texas," noting the state's affinity for jalapeños in its cuisine. Fans on Reddit praised its "strong" jalapeño flavor, noting that the pineapple was "prominent." Some felt that the fruit flavor was overpowering, saying, "they're super pineapple sweet" and that the "pineapple flavor has a weird taste."
But others disagreed and recommended the flavor, saying they would purchase the limited-edition product again, and even going as far as to call it one of the brand's best flavors ever. The limited-edition flavor was part of Frito-Lay's Solid Black initiative, which sought to provide resources and a platform to Black Changemakers. The program's landing page on the Doritos website has not been updated since 2023, so fans' differing opinions aside, this may be a harder flavor to find for Doritos aficionados, giving it a lower spot on our ranking due to its scarcity.
12. Taco
Doritos would like to make it clear that, despite its ubiquity, Nacho Cheese was not the first flavored chip in its lineup. That honor goes to Taco, and the brand has leaned into its origins by taking a marked deviation from its typical packaging, going for a retro look that fans on Reddit appreciate. "Anything that looks retro I will buy," one Redditor said.
There's a strong nostalgic element at play as well, with social media users noting that they grew up enjoying the flavor, calling it "the taste of childhood" and speaking fondly of their parents' love of it. Fans also like the "really good" flavor, noting that they enjoy the "cheesy meaty" taste, proclaiming it their "favorite," and stating that it's in their "top 3 Doritos flavors of all time." Some recommend eating the chips with Mexican food, such as using them for taco salad, and one Redditor said they simply dip them in sour cream.
11. Golden Sriracha
There are plenty of spicy Doritos flavors, but a relative newcomer to the brand's lineup is leaning towards the flavor without going all in on it: Golden Sriracha. Doritos senior marketing director James Wade told CNN that the brand looked at food trends to come up with this "mega flavor," noting that sriracha hot sauce is "as popular as ketchup" with Gen Z, but that Doritos chose to go a more nuanced route than the spicy red sauce, opting instead for its tangy cousin, yellow sriracha.
The 2025 newbie is aromatic and sweet, though Reddit users don't think it tastes that much like the red sauce, instead likening it to Chinese food or to Doritos' "sweet chilli flavor with Ramen seasoning added to it." Others agreed, saying the flavor is similar to Spicy Sweet Chili "with just a little less spice," and another Doritos fan opining that "in comparison I think these are too tangy and less spicy but still pretty good." Amazon reviews have the chips at a solid four out of five stars, but just like on Reddit, people seem to wish they had a stronger red sriracha flavor instead of the more tangy yellow sriracha notes. Though Doritos hit the mark as far as creating a chip that tastes like its namesake, fans seem more interested in trying a red sriracha flavor than tasting an accurate take on the lesser-known yellow version.
10. Late Night Loaded Taco
Another product in Doritos' Late Night collection makes it onto our ranking, Loaded Taco. Fans on Reddit say the flavor is "surprisingly good," and pointing out just well Doritos has done in incorporating the flavors associated with fast food tacos. "Am I crazy or can I actually identify every ingredient in a taco down to the lettuce," one user asked on the forum. "That initial warm wilted iceberg lettuce flavor hit is something else," said another as a third claimed, "you can even taste the lettuce on these."
Not all reviews agree with the positive takes on the Late Night Loaded Taco flavor, with some writing that "it just [tastes] like a packet of taco seasoning thrown over chips to me." This aligns with the average four out of five star rating on Target.com, where customers seem to either love or hate the chips, alternately calling them the "best Dorito" or stating that they are gross and taste like "how hot iceberg lettuce smells." Lettuce opinions aside, some Redditors say this is the choice flavor for making walking tacos.
For the uninitiated, walking tacos are made when you take all the ingredients you would typically put on tacos, like cheese, meat, and salsa, and pour them into a bag of your chip of choice, allowing you to dig in with a fork (or hands if you don't mind getting messy) and eat "tacos" on the go.
9. Twisted Queso
Another 2025 new kid on the block makes its way onto our ranking, Twisted Queso. The limited-edition flavor, which was "hard launched" by Doritos in July, "tastes like spicy nacho cheese with a little cool ranch mixed in," according to one Reddit user. Others disagree, writing, "I could eat 10,000 bags of these chips I would never think that they taste like spicy nacho and cool ranch," instead likening the flavor to a better version of jalapeño Cheetos. Other comparisons on Reddit include "Velveeta queso dip" and Doritos Poppin' Jalapeño, with some stating that they think they taste like other Doritos flavors, particularly Jumpin' Jack Cheese and Black Pepper Jack.
The chips have an average of 4.3 out of 5 stars on Target.com, but are no longer available from the retailer or seemingly anywhere else. That being said, Redditors feel confident that the flavor will return, and given the packaging's fireworks motif, we wouldn't be surprised if it comes back next summer to coincide with the Fourth of July. If that happens, and more fans get a chance to try the currently discontinued flavor, it could be worth revisiting its placement on our ranking.
8. Flamin' Hot Limon
Spice and citrus are the name of the game with Flamin' Hot Limon Doritos, which fans on Reddit say doesn't skimp on flavor to go along with the spice. Close to 1,000 Amazon reviewers agree, giving the chips an average 4.4 out of 5 stars. There's high praise for the heat and citrus match up, with reviewers saying that "Doritos nailed the mix of the two flavors for this bag," calling it an "interesting flavor combination," and enthusiastically warning that "they're great if you enjoy spicy. Only purchase if you can take the heat!"
Though feedback for the flavor is generally positive, several reviews point out that the chips can stain your fingers, suggesting people use chopsticks or gloves when eating them. "I've had paint that was easier to remove [than] the remnants of the chip dust from these chips," said one Amazon reviewer, who noted that they "wouldn't recommend eating them if you plan on touching anything with your hands for the next 48 hours."
7. Sweet & Tangy BBQ
When you think of barbecue chips, do you think of tortilla chips or potato chips? If it's the former, then Doritos has a flavor for you: Sweet & Tangy BBQ. Fans on Reddit say they're "in love" with the flavor, calling it "so good" and stating that "it's like BBQ but sweet chili heat." The flavor's name is accurate, as the chips are sweeter and tangier than traditional barbecue potato chips, and fans say "Doritos definitely nails BBQ flavor more than other chip brands." In fact, some Reddit users say it's "gotta be the best Doritos flavor out there," with some suggesting that people try them with a Chipotle bowl.
Another Redditor compared the chips to McDonald's barbecue sauce, and several stated that the flavor resembles the Canadian snack Ringolos or Fritos Flavor Twists, in barbecue and honey barbecue flavors, respectively. Over 300 Amazon reviews seem to agree with Reddit's positive assessment of the flavor, giving it an average 4.4 out of 5 stars.
6. Salsa Verde
As previously noted, salsa verde is traditionally made with tomatillos, but in Doritos-land, the main pop of flavor in the Salsa Verde variety comes from jalapeños. Some fans on Reddit noted that the flavor was similar to Tostitos, just with extra kick, with at least one person declaring them to be the best flavor Doritos has ever launched. That's high praise and while may be not everyone agrees, fans did note how well the chips pair with other foods, from taco salads to chicken salads, and others suggested combining it with guacamole or a green chili dip.
With an average score of 4.6 stars out of 5 on over 500 Amazon reviews, the flavor is popular, to the point that people say, "I'm addicted to these. I can't stop eating them," sharing that to avoid eating the whole bag in one go, they "ration" themselves. They claim the flavor is on the milder side, but still packs a bit of a punch, writing that the "heat level is tingly to moderate" and sharing that people with "a low threshold for spicy ... tried them and liked them."
5. Jacked Ranch Dipped Hot Wings
When asked which discontinued Doritos flavor they would bring back if they could, Redditors overwhelmingly chose Jacked Ranch Dipped Hot Wings. The Jacked line, which was marketed as "Bigger Bolder Thicker," promised strong flavors, and according to fans, Jacked Ranch Dipped Hot Wings delivered. "Ranch dipped hot wing is the single greatest chip ever made period," said one enthusiastic Redditor, begging Doritos to bring back the flavor without necessarily bringing back the entire line. Others agreed, writing, "If they don't want to bring that style of chip back that's fine, just give me that flavor again."
Other commenters chimed in and said they would be willing to pay more than usual to have the flavor back, calling it the GOAT, or greatest of all time, and declaring it the number one flavor from Doritos. Though the flavor profile has been recreated in other varieties,those don't seem to stack up to the original in the minds of many fans.
4. Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch
And just like that, we make it to Jacked Ranch Dipped Hot Wings' widely available cousin, Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch. Both flavors bring a fiery heat that gets tamped down with cooling ranch, but fans seem to prefer the "phenomenal" Flamin' Hot variety, calling it their "fave" and a go-to product. "Best chip to ever hit this earth. Sent straight from the gods," said one gushing Redditor, as another said, "I like spicy and cool ranch so it's a match in heaven for me."
Amazon users agree with that assessment, with over 740 reviewers giving the "classic Doritos with a hot twist" an average 4.6 out of 5 stars on the platform. People said they "love them" and praised their excellence, particularly the way that the ranch flavor stands out prominently amid the heat, but pointing out that if you're not a big fan of heat, these will likely be a pass.
3. Spicy Sweet Chili
When it comes to Doritos with a kick, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos are seen as the gold standard by many fans, who say the brand has "the heat ... perfectly dialed in." Redditors say it's their favorite, calling it "so good" and the "best Doritos hands [down,] nothing compares."
Over 1,800 Amazon users agree, giving the flavor an average 4.8 out of 5 stars, with many sharing that it's their favorite flavor. The smoky, sweet chips also got a 4.8 out of 5 stars on the Doritos website, where fans broke their rating down further, giving them a 4.8 out of 5 stars for quality and 4.9 out of 5 stars for taste. "Best flavor yet out of all of them. I never am not craving these," said a 5 star review on the brand's website as another called them "the perfect snack." Though a handful of reviews imply that the flavor is on the verge of being discontinued, as of publication, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos are available at a wide variety of national retailers including Walmart, Target, and Kroger.
2. Cool Ranch
Plain Doritos were the first chips from the brand, and Taco was the first flavored version, but when it comes to the classics, it's hard to beat Cool Ranch. Also known as Cool American or Cool Original in Europe, the chips in an iconic blue bag are flavored with tomato, buttermilk, onion powder, garlic powder, cheddar cheese, and a variety of spices, forming a signature flavor that fans say is a tried-and-true favorite.
Several Reddit users shared they love the flavor in part because of nostalgia, noting that they grew up eating them, while others said they see it as a communal snack. "I've always looked at Cool Ranch as a party chip. Not something I'd buy for myself but I'd eat it at a party," said one Redditor. Over 3,900 Amazon reviews give the flavor an average 4.8 out of 5 stars, celebrating its delicious taste and mass appeal.
1. Nacho Cheese
We've made it to the top spot in our ranking of popular Doritos flavors, and while some fans may say that Cool Ranch or Spicy Sweet Chili deserve the honor, there's no competing with Nacho Cheese's whopping 12,800 reviews on Amazon that give it an average 4.8 out of 5 stars. They're bold, they're cheesy, and fans agree that the classic snack is "undeniably delicious." Redditors call it the "superior flavor" and "the gold standard of flavored chips."
Reviews on the official Doritos website call them "perfect for snacking," with customers sharing that they also use them for cooking, from crushing them into soups instead of crackers to putting them in casseroles. Here at The Takeout, we suggest using Doritos to bread chicken tenders, substituting crushed chips for breadcrumbs, and while the flavor is up to you, if you're going to pick one, why not go for the top dog?
Methodology
This ranking was created by compiling customer reviews of popular Doritos flavors on major retailer sites like Amazon and Target, as well as the Doritos brand website. Additionally, Reddit reviews were taken into consideration, with an emphasis on mentions of, and overall enthusiasm for, individual flavors on the social media platform.