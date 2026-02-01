14 Popular Doritos Flavors Ranked Worst To Best, According To Customers

Another product in Doritos' Late Night collection makes it onto our ranking, Loaded Taco. Fans on Reddit say the flavor is "surprisingly good," and pointing out just well Doritos has done in incorporating the flavors associated with fast food tacos. "Am I crazy or can I actually identify every ingredient in a taco down to the lettuce," one user asked on the forum. "That initial warm wilted iceberg lettuce flavor hit is something else," said another as a third claimed, "you can even taste the lettuce on these."

Not all reviews agree with the positive takes on the Late Night Loaded Taco flavor, with some writing that "it just [tastes] like a packet of taco seasoning thrown over chips to me." This aligns with the average four out of five star rating on Target.com, where customers seem to either love or hate the chips, alternately calling them the "best Dorito" or stating that they are gross and taste like "how hot iceberg lettuce smells." Lettuce opinions aside, some Redditors say this is the choice flavor for making walking tacos.

For the uninitiated, walking tacos are made when you take all the ingredients you would typically put on tacos, like cheese, meat, and salsa, and pour them into a bag of your chip of choice, allowing you to dig in with a fork (or hands if you don't mind getting messy) and eat "tacos" on the go.