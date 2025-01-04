Go Ahead, Use Those Doritos Crumbs For Breading Chicken Tenders
If you're looking for a way to spice up your chicken tenders, look no further than the classic snack that both children and adults enjoy: Doritos. Breading your chicken tenders with Doritos is a great way to add extra crunch and cheesy flavor to the rather simple meal. Making Doritos tenders is extremely similar to making regular chicken tenders: you cut boneless skinless chicken breasts into strips (or use pre-cut tenders to save even more time) and dip them in an egg and milk mixture. But instead of using the typical panko or Italian breadcrumbs, you crush a bag of Doritos and use those crumbs to dip the chicken in after they are coated in the egg wash. Then you bake for around 15 minutes, and that's all there is to it.
A recipe like this is great if you're out of flour or if you have some extra Doritos lying around (although for many, there's no such thing as extra Doritos!). So move over Taco Bell — using Doritos crumbs as chicken tender breading is a combination that's going to give your tortilla chip-crusted chicken nuggets a run for their money.
Doritos chicken tender variations
The concept of using other forms of breading instead of the traditional seasoned flour mixture isn't a new phenomenon, as plain cornflakes have been a popular variation on chicken tender breading for years. Other cereals have also been used — chicken tenders covered in Cap'n Crunch are an option for the biggest sweet-n-salty fans out there.
One of the most important things to remember when making Doritos chicken tenders is to make sure that your crumbs are small but not too small. You want your tenders to have enough crunch, so don't over-crush your Doritos — you don't want to just have Doritos powder on your tenders.
There are many Doritos flavors to try for this recipe, so it all depends on what flavor you prefer (are you team Cool Ranch or team Nacho Cheese?) and what vibe you're going for. For a non-cheesy, slightly spicy combination, try the Spicy Sweet Chili flavor. Pair your Doritos tenders with a starch/carb and veggie for a complete meal, and for sauces, anything goes — though you can't go wrong with ranch, bleu cheese, or sour cream for a cool, refreshing dip.
A plus about this chicken tender variation is that it's relatively quick and easy. The prep time is five minutes and the overall time is under 30 minutes (it's almost as quick as ordering fast food chicken tenders). Even the laziest cooks can enjoy a classic with a new, crunchy twist.