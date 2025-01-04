Go Ahead, Use Those Doritos Crumbs For Breading Chicken Tenders

The concept of using other forms of breading instead of the traditional seasoned flour mixture isn't a new phenomenon, as plain cornflakes have been a popular variation on chicken tender breading for years. Other cereals have also been used — chicken tenders covered in Cap'n Crunch are an option for the biggest sweet-n-salty fans out there.

One of the most important things to remember when making Doritos chicken tenders is to make sure that your crumbs are small but not too small. You want your tenders to have enough crunch, so don't over-crush your Doritos — you don't want to just have Doritos powder on your tenders.

There are many Doritos flavors to try for this recipe, so it all depends on what flavor you prefer (are you team Cool Ranch or team Nacho Cheese?) and what vibe you're going for. For a non-cheesy, slightly spicy combination, try the Spicy Sweet Chili flavor. Pair your Doritos tenders with a starch/carb and veggie for a complete meal, and for sauces, anything goes — though you can't go wrong with ranch, bleu cheese, or sour cream for a cool, refreshing dip.

A plus about this chicken tender variation is that it's relatively quick and easy. The prep time is five minutes and the overall time is under 30 minutes (it's almost as quick as ordering fast food chicken tenders). Even the laziest cooks can enjoy a classic with a new, crunchy twist.