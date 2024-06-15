Fill A Bag Of Chips With Gas Station Toppings For On-The-Go Nachos

Road trip season is upon us, and that means we have a ton of pit stops to make at gas stations along the way. And one of the unspoken best parts about stopping by one is stepping into the convenience store to grab drinks and a snack after refueling your ride. There's just something about gas station food that tastes even better when you're munching away in the car.

But the thing is, not all food is optimized for car eating. Plain chips and a slushy drink are one thing, but sometimes hot food is what you really want. The problem is that the stuff from the hot bar, like hot dogs and nachos, can be a potential disaster due to toppings like drippy chili and gooey cheese. But what if you had a workaround?

We've got a bit of life advice for you: If you play your cards right, you can buy a bag of chips straight from the rack and dump fillings right into the mouth of the open bag. Grab a fork and voila, you've got walking taco-style car nachos that won't make you have to pull over to scrub your seats.