Subway's Doritos Footlong Nachos Review: Don't Sleep On This Creative New Menu Item

Subway was primarily a sandwich shop for most of its existence, but in order to keep up with the Joneses, as well as lure in new and younger customers, the chain has been thinking, re-thinking, and delivering beyond meat, veggies and condiments. Footlongs used to simply be the size of a sandwich, but now Subway has been using that unit of measurement to feed guests with its relatively new Sidekicks Menu. That menu has featured the likes of footlong pretzels, churros, and girthy cookies. Well, as 2024 was drawing to a close, Subway started testing in parts of the U.S. (which has a ridiculous amount of locations) and Canada a new twist on a familiar snack, with a famous chip brand on board for the fun — Doritos Footlong Nachos. Fans who couldn't get their hands on these nachos could only imagine the possibilities.

We're well into 2025 and the test results must have been good enough that now the rest of America can order their own helping of Doritos Footlong Nachos. It seems nachos made out of Doritos is a no-brainer genius idea to begin with, as Frito-Lay has suggested cheesy and beefy recipes featuring its signature triangular chip. But what happens when that idea is dressed up in reality with the ingredients on hand at Subway. Are these Subway Doritos Footlong Nachos a nach-woah or more like a nach-no? The Takeout took in this new Doritos nachos collaboration to see where the actual truth lies.

