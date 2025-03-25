Subway's New Footlong Doritos Nachos Look Like 12 Inches Of Disappointment

Back in the waning days of 2024, we were all excited by the possibility of a Doritos-Subway collaboration, but now this momentous event has finally come to pass and, well, it looks like it's not all it was cracked up to be.

While Subway has long been known for footlong sandwiches, lately, it's been leaning into the whole 12-inch concept as something with a wider application. Recent years have seen the introduction of footlong churros, pretzels, and cookies and even a footlong take on the Oreo. Footlong Doritos Nachos aren't too much of a stretch since all they are is regular old nachos sold in a 12-inch long cardboard container.

Even though the nachos are, in fact, made with Doritos (what appears to be one snack-size back per footlong) along with American cheese, salsa, jalapeños, optional vegetables, guacamole, and your choice of meat, some people on social media don't seem to see the inclusion of name-brand chips as being enough to redeem them. Many of the commenters on a Snackolater Instagram video were less than impressed by this new menu item, with one remarking, "That couldn't look any less appetizing." Another chimed in, "No chance anyone thinks this is a good idea lol." Some of the negative comments focused on the vegetables, which look like large sandwich-sized slices (at least in Snackolator's video; other videos show diced veggies). Others thought the meat looked unappetizing, and still others found the portion underwhelming for the price (the footlong container does this offering no favors, as the nachos don't come close to filling the box).