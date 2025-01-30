Subway's Teaming Up With An Iconic Cookie Brand For A New Footlong Treat
It may have seemed like 2024's announcement about Subway's footlong treats was a real Hail Mary of a menu play. But it appears the sandwich chain is laughing all the way to the bank, because it's about to expand it's very long dessert lineup with a cookie from one of the most iconic names in the country: Oreo. It turns out that customers hadn't lost interest in footlong food — they just wanted it to be stuffed with chocolate chips and frosting instead of sliced turkey. The original Subway footlong cookie ended up being a surprise hit and selling out across the country. According to a press release, once the cookie landed on the regular menu, Subway sold more than 13 million of them. So, for 2025, we are being treated to a new version of maybe the only cookie that can claim to be as popular as chocolate chip.
The Subway footlong Oreo cookie hits stores on January 30, but unlike the standard chocolate chip, this collab will only be available for a limited time. Subway senior VP of culinary and innovation, Paul Fabre, says of the partnership, "Subway worked closely with Oreo to create something that fans of both brands are going to love — the perfect blend of our popular double chocolate cookie with the delicious and delicate crunch of their signature chocolate cookie and crème filling."
Oreo gets the Subway footlong treatment
So how has the bite-sized sandwich cookie been transformed into its new behemoth shape by Subway? It all starts with a base of chocolate cookie dough, studded with Oreo cookie pieces. It's then topped with sweet vanilla cream — or "stuf" in Oreo parlance — forming a little frosting moat down the middle of the cookie. Finally, it's topped off with more crumbled Oreo cookies. While we can't speak to how good it is yet, the original Subway cookie was soft and gooey; So, beyond the flavor, those crumbled cookies might also bring a nice little crunchy contrast to the treat.
Subway also says the footlong Oreo will be fresh-baked, and that it is intended to be served warm. There is no official word on cost, but the standard footlong cookie is sold for about $5 to $6, and some early leaks around the footlong Oreo cookie suggest it will stay the same price. The cookie will be available at participating Subway locations, and available for order through both the app and the Subway website. The footlong Oreo cookie will have a lot to live up to, rising in the shadow of a doughy giant, but in light of the Subway collaborations of recent times, there is a good chance this won't be the last cookie brand to make its Subway debut.