Subway's Teaming Up With An Iconic Cookie Brand For A New Footlong Treat

It may have seemed like 2024's announcement about Subway's footlong treats was a real Hail Mary of a menu play. But it appears the sandwich chain is laughing all the way to the bank, because it's about to expand it's very long dessert lineup with a cookie from one of the most iconic names in the country: Oreo. It turns out that customers hadn't lost interest in footlong food — they just wanted it to be stuffed with chocolate chips and frosting instead of sliced turkey. The original Subway footlong cookie ended up being a surprise hit and selling out across the country. According to a press release, once the cookie landed on the regular menu, Subway sold more than 13 million of them. So, for 2025, we are being treated to a new version of maybe the only cookie that can claim to be as popular as chocolate chip.

The Subway footlong Oreo cookie hits stores on January 30, but unlike the standard chocolate chip, this collab will only be available for a limited time. Subway senior VP of culinary and innovation, Paul Fabre, says of the partnership, "Subway worked closely with Oreo to create something that fans of both brands are going to love — the perfect blend of our popular double chocolate cookie with the delicious and delicate crunch of their signature chocolate cookie and crème filling."