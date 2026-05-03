11 Of The Best Uses For Store-Bought Pizza Dough Beyond Pizza

Without a doubt about it, store-bought pizza dough is a time saver. It manages to hit the sweet spot between still allowing cooks to enjoy the pizza-making experience, but giving them a boost so they don't have to start from square one. The convenience of not having to mix the ingredients or work with yeast is certainly a perk. Especially if you have a busy evening planned and lack the time required for the dough-making process. The thing is, though, that often these packages provide more dough than you will need for one meal. When you consider that half of a one-pound dough ball can be made into a medium pizza, it is likely you might be left with remaining dough after pizza night is over.

Pizza dough, even if it is store-bought, also has a firm expiry date. This is because the cold of the fridge is actually contributing to the fermentation process of the dough. Too much fermentation leaves your yeast, sugar, and gluten levels imbalanced. After about 3 to 5 days, you may start to see signs of the dough no longer being safe for consumption, such as mold spots, the smell of nail varnish, or liquid separating from the dough.

These factors combined certainly put pressure on what you are going to do with the dough before time runs out. Unless you want copious amounts of pizza gracing your meals (no judgment if you do), then you may want some other ideas. Otherwise, your leftover dough is in serious danger of being turned into waste.