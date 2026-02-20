The Family-Owned Bakery That Jack Nicholson Loves

Jack Nicholson is one of the most legendary actors of all time, but it turns out he's just like the rest of us in one critical sense: he's obsessed with bread. And not just any old dough, one very specific loaf. The star of "Batman" and "The Shining" is a devoted fan of fresh-baked bread from Perreca's Bakery in Schenectady, New York. Nicholson's enthusiasm for Perreca's loaves dates back to the 1980s, when he was in the area filming the 1987 period drama "Ironweed." As legend has it, Nicholson's driver took him to Perreca's for a bit of local flavor, and it was love at first bite.

The New Jersey-born actor has surely visited more than a few Italian-American bakeries in his life, but something about Perreca's clearly hit differently. Nicholson had the bread delivered to the "Ironweed" set daily for the remainder of shooting, and over the past four decades, he hasn't let the short shelf life of the freshly baked loaves get in the way of his passion for Perreca's. Apparently, he regularly has the coveted bread shipped to Los Angeles, where he keeps it closely guarded in his freezer (by the way, here's how long frozen bread can last before going bad). To Nicholson, Perreca's dough is more important than any other kind of dough — in a 2017 interview, Perreca's co-owner Maria Papa told WMHT that the actor has said he'd rather give money than bread to high-profile producers who pay a visit to his Hollywood residence.