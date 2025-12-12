5 Local Bakeries That I Always Go To In NYC

In times of economic uncertainty, there is often a noticeable increase in sales for smaller luxury items: perfumes, coffees, and of course, sweet little treats from your local bakery. New York City is not, generally speaking, the place to be if you want to save money on food, but if it's baked goods you're after, you're in luck. There are hundreds of bakeries across the five boroughs, all serving up decadent cookies and finely-crafted pastries; heck, even the churros you can buy in some subway stations will rock your world if you're in the right mood.

As much as we all love Milk Bar (and its Milk Bar Pie) and Le Pain Quotidien, sometimes you want to eat something you can't get in Los Angeles or Dubai. With that in mind, I drew upon my years of visiting New York City (I live on Long Island, right outside Queens, but visit the city on a weekly basis and have noshed at plenty of bakeries over the years) and assembled this list of five terrific local bakeries. Most of these are on the newer side, but that's not to say I haven't been to the Levains and Magnolias of the world — far from it. It's an opportunity to highlight some great places that will still be here when you arrive.

By "local," I don't necessarily mean obscure: New Yorkers may very well have heard of these bakeries before. But if you live outside the city and want to try them for yourself, you'll have to take a bite of the Big Apple.