How Long Can Frozen Bread Last Before Going Bad?

The answer to how long bread will keep in your freezer without going bad depends very much on your definition of the phrase "going bad." If bad bread, to you, means mold-covered, funky-smelling, and posing a threat of foodborne illness, the good news is, frozen bread will never, ever get this way. The United States Department of Agriculture assures us that all food kept at 0 degrees Fahrenheit or below will be safe to eat indefinitely. If, on the other hand, you define "bad" as a slight drop-off in quality, the answer may vary depending not only on the bread but also on your perception.

According to the USDA, frozen store-bought or bakery breads will retain a relatively fresh taste and texture for up to three months. Other estimates have it lasting up to six months, while some folks on the internet admit to freezing bread for a year or more and say it tastes fine. I'm firmly in the year-plus camp; I may well have loaves in my freezer that are older than that, but I don't have any intention of throwing them out. When and if I do get around to defrosting them, the bread can always be toasted or repurposed in a recipe even if it's not still bakery-fresh. There's a lot you can make with leftover loaves, after all – anything from making homemade croutons (stale bread is the best type for this) to stuffing a turkey to turning it into French toast casserole.