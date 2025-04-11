Will Pizza Dough Work For Cinnamon Rolls?

There are swap hacks online for almost any food you can think of, including making cinnamon rolls with pizza dough. It's more common to consider using pizza dough to make garlic knots or for baking savory rolls for sandwiches, instead of for sugary cinnamon rolls. So does the sweet switch work? The Takeout spoke to Muhammed Ince, Executive Pastry Chef at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, who shared that it's doable — but there are drawbacks.

"At the base, they're similar," said Ince about the two doughs. "Both use flour, yeast, water, and salt. But cinnamon roll dough is enriched with sugar, eggs, and butter, which gives it that soft, tender crumb. Pizza dough is a lean dough — no sugar, no fat — which makes it chewier and crispier." He said the cinnamon rolls will be "noticeably denser and chewier" if you make the swap. "Pizza dough doesn't have the richness that comes from butter and eggs, so you lose that soft, pillowy bite that makes cinnamon rolls special," he explained.

The rolls not only won't have their characteristic fluffiness, but their flavor will also be "less buttery and not as indulgent," according to Ince. That said, the dough's yeasty taste will be more in the forefront than in regular cinnamon roll dough, which can be a good thing if that's a flavor you like. The more savory flavor might also be a better pairing if you're having cinnamon rolls Midwest-style with chili.