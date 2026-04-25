13 Popular Fast Food Loyalty Apps, Ranked Worst To Best

Craving a cheap cheeseburger? There's an app for that. Fast food giants use cheap mobile discounts as lures to keep customers engaged. That $18 combo everyone complains about might drop to half price with the right coupon — or even turn it into a free meal if you've been stacking points and timing your visits right.

Of course, not all apps deliver on that promise. Some make earning rewards feel effortless, while a few barely function at all. With so many chains reorganizing their loyalty programs in the past year, it's getting harder to tell which apps actually give you a solid return on your money. We dug through the top contenders and ran the numbers on every point system so you know exactly what you're getting when you sign up. Here are the fast-food apps that we think are worth your loyalty, and the ones that need to be seriously tweaked.