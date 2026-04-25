13 Popular Fast Food Loyalty Apps, Ranked Worst To Best
Craving a cheap cheeseburger? There's an app for that. Fast food giants use cheap mobile discounts as lures to keep customers engaged. That $18 combo everyone complains about might drop to half price with the right coupon — or even turn it into a free meal if you've been stacking points and timing your visits right.
Of course, not all apps deliver on that promise. Some make earning rewards feel effortless, while a few barely function at all. With so many chains reorganizing their loyalty programs in the past year, it's getting harder to tell which apps actually give you a solid return on your money. We dug through the top contenders and ran the numbers on every point system so you know exactly what you're getting when you sign up. Here are the fast-food apps that we think are worth your loyalty, and the ones that need to be seriously tweaked.
13. Subway
Blame franchise owners for Subway's lousy position on this list. The chain scrapped its old loyalty program in late 2025 and brought the Sub Club back from a 20-year hiatus. The initial deal was glorious: Buy three sandwiches, get one free. Customers loved it — franchisees, not so much, calling it financially unstable. In response, Subway gutted the program yet again in early 2026 and introduced Sub Club 2.0, now without the amazing free sub offer.
Current Sub Club members earn 10 to 12 points per $1 spent, depending on their tier, with 400 points translating to $2 in rewards. That's not awful, but it is underwhelming, especially considering that in December 2025, the president of Subway North America told Restaurant Business the chain had the "richest, most rewarding" loyalty program in fast food. Unfortunately, there's little left to get excited about here. The best perks remaining on Subway's app are the free birthday cookie and the occasional member-exclusive deal.
12. Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut upgraded its loyalty app in 2026, and the change is facing nearly as much backlash as Subway's big reimagining. Under the old Hut Rewards system, customers earned a free large pizza after spending $150. Earning the same cheesy pie today requires $300 spent, a steep increase for a meal that's advertised as hangover food. To put that in perspective, a large cheese pizza costs about $15 in Las Vegas, meaning you'll need to buy roughly 20 pies just to earn one free. Sure, avid fans might reach the reward, but it'll feel like a slog.
The overall rewards setup is simple: Earn 10 points for every $1 you spend, no tiers involved. You can boost your balance with extra points via random member challenges, like buying two pizzas within a set timeframe. You'll need to show your loyalty to hold on to those points, however. They expire if you go a mere six months without ordering something, rendering the "rewards" part of Pizza Hut's app useless for some casual users.
11. Domino's
If Pizza Hut's app isn't giving you all the free pizza you crave, try Domino's version. Domino's is far more generous with its free pies, although its points system still manages to annoy people. Every order worth at least $5 earns 10 points, regardless of the total. So, a customer who spends $7.99 on stuffed cheesy bread is rewarded exactly like a customer who orders 10 large pizzas for a birthday party.
Domino's Rewards redemptions are equally non-intuitive. There are three tiers to save for. With 20 points, you're eligible for rewards ranging from a dinky, free dip cup to an order of Parmesan bread bites. At 40 points, you graduate to even more carby appetizers. At the final 60-point tier, you can opt for a free medium pizza or smaller rewards, like chocolate lava crunch cakes. Avoid spending points on the first tiers, and you can get a free pizza after six visits, guaranteed. That's how to get the most free food out of the program.
10. Jimmy John's
We're wading back into subpar sandwich app territory with Jimmy John's. The chain replaced its old surprise-and-delight rewards program with the new and improved JJ Rewards in 2025. Before, most reward dole-outs were intentionally unpredictable. Regular customers had no idea how to get a free sandwich. You could get one when you signed up for the app, on your birthday, and potentially never again, even if you ordered multiple times a week.
JJ Rewards brings clarity. Jimmy John's jumped on the 10-points-per-$1 bandwagon, so customers know exactly where they stand. Want a free original sub? Earn 1,200 points. Free sauce will set you back 150 points. This app ranks among the worst in fast food because of those high point totals. Let's look at the original sub. A Pepe ham-and-cheese original sandwich costs $7.99. If you buy the sandwich on its own, you'll need to order 15 before you can redeem a free one. And, don't expect to get a free meal, sides included. Reward redemptions are limited to one per transaction. You have to choose between a free sub or a free drink, chips, etc.
9. Starbucks
If you want to rile up a Starbucks fan, mention the chain's updated reward program. Starbucks introduced a slew of changes in 2026, and the rewards overhaul is the most controversial. Starbucks discussion boards are rife with complaints about the new system. It's more complicated, involving multiple reward tiers with varying expiration dates and perks, and snagging the best freebies now requires a bigger spend.
Instead of points, Starbucks used to give customers one star for every $1 spent, two stars if they paid with a preloaded Starbucks card. The current star allotment rules add nuance. Loyalty app members are split into Green, Gold, or Reserve tiers based on yearly spend. Green status gets you one star per $1, Gold gets 1.2 stars, and Reserve gets 1.7 stars. Green stars expire after six months without a qualifying purchase or reward redemption; Gold and Reserve stars last as long as you retain the status.
There are more tiers to think about when you redeem your stars. The rewards tiers range from 25 stars (worth $1) to 400 stars (worth $20). To get a substantial treat for free, you need at least 100 stars. Now, let's focus on what customers actually like about this new app. Using a personal cup earns double stars, Mod Mondays provide a free modification on one Monday per month, and every loyalty member receives a birthday treat. Those in the Reserve tier may gain access to exclusives, such as all-expenses-paid trips, though Starbucks is vague about the details.
8. Arby's
Download the Arby's app if you're sick of trying to rack up points. On this app, loyalty isn't measured. Just creating an account is enough to access Arby's best deals. Think of the app as an exclusive deals board rather than a reward redemption center. This is fine for most customers, a bit of a disappointment for Arby's mega fans who could have stacked points. The lack of a reward system also means you'll rarely have a $0 bill. Free food here often comes in the form of BOGO offers.
The decent deals that Arby's loads its app with might have been enough to push it into the upper ranks of our guide if there weren't so many frustrations with the app's reliability. There are reports of it glitching during routine login and checkout scenarios. Some accuse the app of lacking basic information, such as a correct menu. A customer can order a meal and discover sandwiches that were never shown on the in-app menu when they get to the store.
7. Dunkin'
Not using the app is a big mistake if you're ordering at Dunkin'. It's rife with member-only deals and special perks. The app is worth the download, even though Dunkin restructured its entire rewards program in 2025. The chain followed the usual trend and made freebies harder to access. Every $1 spent on the app earns 10 points, 12 if you visit often enough to earn boosted status.
Getting a free coffee through the Dunkin' app requires 600 points, a 20% increase over the old standard. The redemption minimum for a cold brew jumped even more, surging from 500 to 950 points. And, you can't save up points forever. All Dunkin' Rewards points expire in 12 months, regardless of member status or activity. A solid birthday reward would make these changes more palatable, but Dunkin' can only muster up 3x points.
The upgrades aren't entirely terrible, however. Rewards are more varied, and users will start seeing deals that reflect their personal tastes. Can't get enough of the bacon, egg, and cheese bagel? Expect to see breakfast combo discounts.
6. Popeyes
You can feed a group if you save enough Popeyes points. This app lets you redeem unlimited rewards in a single transaction. You might order sandwiches for the crew, or a couple of combo meals for you and your best friend. However, be prepared to eat a lot of chicken to earn those points. Spending $1 at Popeyes adds 10 points to your account balance. You can redeem a few biscuits at 300 points, and a 3-piece chicken combo when your balance reaches 1,200 points.
At least, you should be able to redeem your points. The Popeyes app is not known for being reliable. Disgruntled users say the app routinely glitches, makes erroneous charges, and sometimes refuses to let them use reward points. Compared to the other loyalty apps we're discussing, Popeyes' attempt is only slightly above average. We can say the reward system is straightforward, and in-app discounts help you keep saving money regardless of your total points.
5. Wendy's
Wendy's welcomes you to the loyalty club with free chicken nuggets and 200 points, the most abundant sign-up bonus that we found. The deals get even better as you amass more points. The setup is familiar: Earn 10 points for every $1 you spend. What's less familiar is how approachable the rewards feel. The 200 points Wendy's gives you for free are enough to redeem a 4-piece chicken nugget entree. A small Frosty is just 250 points, and a junior bacon cheeseburger is 350.
Customers also appreciate the frequent discounts Wendy's offers through the app. BOGO sandwich deals pop up frequently, as do $1 add-ons. If the deals are right, you can get a cheap dinner even if your point balance is zero. And, a zero-point balance is possible even if you visit Wendy's multiple times a year and have yet to redeem a reward. Wendy's points automatically expire after 365 days.
4. Chipotle
Add Chipotle to the list of chains with recently revamped reward apps. Rewards on Repeat debuted in April 2026, and it's our first example of a loyalty overhaul done right. Every change improves the customer experience, from personalized offers to extended expiration windows.
The app basics remain the same. Users earn 10 points for every $1 splurged on Chipotle, and 1,625 points can get you an entree. The cheapest reward is a side tortilla worth 85 points. Chipotle refuses to create a value menu, making this app the sole route to a discounted meal. Points will stay active as long as you make one qualifying purchase per year.
The updated app offers plenty of freebies, too. New members receive free chips and guac after their first $5 purchase. The return of Freepotle, a monthly free food drop, keeps the freebie excitement going year-round. And, for your birthday, choose between free guac, chips, queso, or a fountain drink, with a full 30 days to redeem.
3. McDonald's
In online discussions about the best fast-food rewards app, McDonald's comes up again and again, and not just because of its massive global footprint. There's a lot to like about this app, and you don't have to dig into the details to find out. McDonald's keeps its app simple — no tiers, no ultra-exclusive awards available to the loftiest members. Everyone earns 100 points with every $1 they spend. If you're low on points, there are in-app deals like a $5.59 combo with fries, a drink, and an entree.
McDonald's lets you redeem points pretty fast. A $15 bill earns 1,500 points, enough for filling items, like the cheeseburger. That's our least favorite McDonald's burger, but you can't argue with free. Those who prefer white meat can redeem a McChicken sandwich. You can order a free Big Mac when you have 6,000 points. Don't save for too long; points expire in six months.
2. Burger King
You don't need the app to get the freshest burger at Burger King, but it helps if you want the cheapest one. Burger King stuffs its app with wallet-friendly discounts and easy-to-reach rewards. Members are showered with 10 crowns for every $1 spent, an amount that feels lavish given the redemption options. Just 200 crowns are enough to redeem free fries, burgers, and more.
Celebrating a birthday soon? The Burger King app will gift you double crowns throughout your entire birthday month, plus a free menu item on your special day. Is your birthday in six months? Burger King recognizes half-birthdays with a free soft drink if you spend at least $1. The chain's daily perks are even more interesting. Burger King embraces gamification, letting members win crowns through bonus challenges and silly games, like restaurant trivia. Logging onto the app can provide a few minutes of fun.
1. Chick-Fil-A
A good Chick-fil-A order can change your life, whether it's a meaty sandwich with all the trimmings or a makeshift "salad," comprised of gooey mac 'n cheese, crispy fries, and juicy chicken nuggets. All that deliciousness is easier to obtain if you download the Chick-fil-A app. The chain practically spoils its members compared to the weakest competitor loyalty packages we dredged up.
Chick-fil-A aficionados are split into four tiers: Chick-fil-A One, Silver, Red, and Signature. You'll earn 10 points per $1 spent as a Chick-fil-A One member and rise to 13 points by the time you reach the Signature tier. There's value in moving through the chicken ranks, but you can access plenty of perks even if you never make it to the higher tiers.
Here's a breakdown of the app's best benefits. All members receive a free birthday reward, ranging from a chocolate-studded brownie to an entree of choice. Every member can also receive local deals from their nearest Chick-fil-A. Sometimes it's a small side or dessert, sometimes it's a sandwich. On hungry days, you're free to redeem as many rewards at once as you want. And, if you're feeling friendly, you're allowed to gift rewards to others once you earn 1,000 points and join the Silver tier. Red tier members can take up to five friends on a free Chick-fil-A Backstage Tour at the Chick-fil-A Home Office in Atlanta, and Signature members are eligible for signature surprises, like free brand apparel.
Methodology
To rank these apps, we focused on value. We wanted to know how many dollars a customer has to fork over before they earn a real entree, rather than a paltry side of ranch. We prioritized programs that offer a recognizable path to free food and penalized ones that hide rewards behind colossal point requirements. Our top apps reward frequent visitors and don't make the points race feel like a struggle.
Beyond the numbers, we considered the app interface and user experience. No reward matters if the app constantly crashes at the register or is difficult to use. We factored in customer complaints about glitches, incorrect menus, and unsuccessful redemptions. Apps that frequently failed to function as expected lost ground in our rankings, regardless of the strength of their deal offerings. The best fast-food loyalty app is one that puts free food in your belly and works every time.