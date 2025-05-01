How To Get A Fresh Burger Every Time At Burger King
Burger King is known for its different styles of Whopper and its well-loved pickle fries. Aside from serving you these foods, the chain is constantly telling you to have it your way. And, if having it your way means getting the freshest burger possible, then we have the hack for you.
According to Burger King, its patties are actually flame-grilled, but they're not necessarily taken off the grill and served straight away. Instead, once cooked, they are often kept in holding trays. If you order a burger, chances are your patty will be taken from this holding tray and simply reheated in an appliance known as a Hopper (which is very similar to a microwave). While usually not a problem, this holding and reheating process can cause the patty to become dry.
If you want your burger to be made with a patty that's just been taken off the grill, all you have to do is ask for your burger to be made "off the broiler." Yep, these three words signal to the employees crafting your sandwich in the Burger King kitchen that you don't want your patty reheated, you want one cooked fresh and taken directly off the grill — and they'll do that for you.
Are off the broiler burgers better?
Facebook user HellthyJunkFood conducted an experiment wherein they ordered two cheeseburgers; one regular and one made "off the broiler." After trying both, HellthyJunkFood reported that while the burgers tasted the same, the "off the broiler" burger was noticeably hotter (and the cheese was more melted). What's more, ordering burgers "off the broiler" was easy. Apparently, there is an "off the broiler" button on the cash register, so you don't need to worry about staff not knowing what you're talking about.
As for wondering if it causes more work for the crew, several people on Reddit who claim to work for Burger King assured those who asked that the request happens several times a shift, and it doesn't bother them at all to comply. Their only piece of advice was to only order "off the broiler" burgers when you are ordering inside the restaurant; the longer wait times associated with these burgers can cause the drive thru to become backed up if you order them from your car.