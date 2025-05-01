How To Get A Fresh Burger Every Time At Burger King

Burger King is known for its different styles of Whopper and its well-loved pickle fries. Aside from serving you these foods, the chain is constantly telling you to have it your way. And, if having it your way means getting the freshest burger possible, then we have the hack for you.

According to Burger King, its patties are actually flame-grilled, but they're not necessarily taken off the grill and served straight away. Instead, once cooked, they are often kept in holding trays. If you order a burger, chances are your patty will be taken from this holding tray and simply reheated in an appliance known as a Hopper (which is very similar to a microwave). While usually not a problem, this holding and reheating process can cause the patty to become dry.

If you want your burger to be made with a patty that's just been taken off the grill, all you have to do is ask for your burger to be made "off the broiler." Yep, these three words signal to the employees crafting your sandwich in the Burger King kitchen that you don't want your patty reheated, you want one cooked fresh and taken directly off the grill — and they'll do that for you.