Burger King's Whopper Vs Whopper Jr.: What's The Actual Difference?

Burger King's Whopper Jr. is the just-right choice when you're craving the fast food chain's iconic burger but aren't up for a whole Whopper. Its mini-me name has always suggested that the Whopper Jr. is just a scaled-down version of the larger burger that helped put Burger King on the map, but are there any other differences between them?

It turns out that the Whopper Jr. really does include exactly the same ingredients — it just comes in a smaller size. That means they are both made with Burger King's trademark flame-grilled beef patties, tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, onions, mayo, and ketchup on freshly-toasted sesame seed buns, a touch the fast food chain prides itself on.

So how much smaller is the Whopper Jr.? Burger King doesn't say, but it has half the calories and protein. Online chatter from BK workers also says it's made with a 2-ounce patty, which is half the size of the Whopper's publicized quarter-pound (4-ounce) burger. They also claimed that the Whopper Jr. patty is the same one that's used for Burger King's regular hamburgers, which are more than $1.00 cheaper. So if you don't mind skipping tomato, lettuce, and onion and getting mustard instead of mayo, you could get the same size patty for less by ordering the hamburger. You could even mimic a Whopper Jr. by adding its ingredients for an upcharge, and it would still be slightly cheaper.