The Fast Food Chain That Prides Itself On Freshly Toasted Sesame Seed Buns

Fast food chains adopt signature traits small and large to differentiate themselves from other quick, cheap places to get a burger and fries. For instance, McDonald's fries contain a touch of "natural beef flavor", Wendy's has square burger patties, and Burger King does actually flame-grill or flame-broil Whoppers. But a smaller distinguishing trait of Burger King's can often go overlooked: the toasted buns.

Toasting the bread is a simple way to improve almost any sandwich. At Burger King, the buns are delivered from various bakeries and toasted to order, ensuring warm and gently browned bread that reviewers find is generally crispier than other fast food bun options.

The Burger King website does not specify how fresh its buns are, only that they are baked off-site and delivered daily to the restaurants before being toasted for each sandwich. Outside buns are a common practice for the fast food industry, but toasting them is less common — and there are reasons that Burger King takes this extra step.