'I Don't Want To Do It': Chipotle Refuses To Follow McDonald's Value Menu Strategy

There was a torrent of rejoicing when McDonald's brought back its McValue menu last year, but Chipotle fans hoping their favorite fast casual restaurant might follow suit are in for disappointing news. Chipotle's CEO, Scott Boatwright, was recently asked about adding a dollar menu option for customers looking to save some dough while eating out, and he quickly threw cold water on the idea. "I don't want to do it," he said (via Yahoo Finance).

In his mind, the company already provides its fare to customers for a reasonable price. "I think the value of our offering is very compelling," he said. "You know, our food is worth, in my mind, every penny we ask someone to pay for it. I don't want to devalue our core offering." People who disagree will either have to stick to using sneaky tactics to get more meat on their Chipotle order or ditch the Colorado-based chain and head to McDonald's for cheaper options.

Given the company's commitment to serving food made with fresh, quality ingredients, it makes sense that a dramatic price drop might not be feasible. Still, the news that Chipotle won't be adding a dollar menu follows a recent earnings call where Boatwright claimed that roughly 60% of its clientele earn more than $100,000 annually. Even if that's true, the Mexican grill has experienced a slump in sales recently, with its last fourth-quarter sales report revealing a 2.5% decline. However, while a dollar menu may be off the table, that doesn't mean Chipotle isn't strategizing ways to attract customers making less than six figures.