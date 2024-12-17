Sorry America: McDonald's Sells Beer In These International Countries

American beer connoisseurs are likely well aware of the fact that very few fast food restaurants serve alcohol in the United States. Restaurants like Chipotle and Taco Bell Cantina have experimented with the concept of having alcoholic beverages on the menu, but for industry giants like McDonald's, the United States has yet to see beer or alcohol of any kind arrive on its menu.

There's a decent argument to be made that McDonald's and other fast food chains don't sell beer in the United States because of the cost (both financial and logistical) of acquiring a liquor license for so many locations across the country. But there's also the desire on the part of the company to maintain a family-friendly reputation, not to mention the drive-thru liabilities, all of which are good reasons for dry fast food restaurants. Ultimately, due to McDonald's lack of an official statement on not serving beer in the United States, the true reason the fast food giant stays away from alcohol in its home country remains a relative mystery to the public.

However, this unfortunate reality that American drinkers must deal with isn't the case across the world. Many other countries (including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan, among others) also do not serve alcohol at their McDonald's restaurants, but there are a handful that do offer beer to their customers to enjoy alongside their meals. Currently, three key countries across Europe include beer on their official McDonald's menus alongside their other culturally unique specialty items: Spain, Belgium, and Portugal.