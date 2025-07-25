Ozzy's Love Of Chipotle Has Fans Signing A Unique Petition

This past week, heavy metal pioneer and Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne, died at age 76. Naturally, for such a recognizable face in the media, there have been lots of tributes for the late Prince of Darkness, mostly regarding his iconic band or his MTV reality show, and all of the offbeat things he did in both. But did you know that Osbourne was a huge Chipotle fanatic? His loyal followers do, and some of them are now begging the fast food (or fast casual) restaurant chain to properly honor one of its biggest fans with a special menu addition: an "Ozzy" burrito.

The heavy metal news site Loudwire has officially launched a Change.org petition aimed at persuading Chipotle to create an "Ozzy" burrito. But, where did this idea come from? If you watched "The Osbournes" reality series when it aired on MTV in the early 2000s, Osbourne had a habit of expressing how much he absolutely loved Chipotle burritos. One episode in 2003 featured an extended sequence where Ozzy placed an order at the Chipotle counter, calling it "My favorite, my favorite, favorite, favorite, burrito joint." If that wasn't high enough praise, he also called himself the "Burrito Man" and claimed he ordered Chipotle burritos twice a day.