10 Fiery Trader Joe's Seasoning Blends For Spicy Food Lovers

Trader Joe's is known for having a fairly limited — but well-curated — selection, with products priced and branded in a way that undoubtedly builds customer loyalty. The store really seems to understand what shoppers want and is especially known for its frozen foods, fun snacks, and affordable wines.

However, if you're a true heat seeker, TJ's likely isn't the first place you think of when you want to stock up on the tear-inducing goods. The store has a fairly limited hot sauce and salsa assortment with plenty of decidedly mild ones in the mix. When it comes to spice mixes, you're probably picturing shakers of Everything But the Bagel and pumpkin pie spice rather than anything that will make you sweat.

But we combed through the Trader Joe's catalog and found a respectable number of spicy seasoning blends. Now, not all of these will make you want to chug a glass of milk, but each one will bring a notable level of heat. Some will turn the volume way up on whatever you're making, and others are milder, ideal for building layers of spiciness into the foundation of a meal and combining with other piquant elements.