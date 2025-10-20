Marcella Hazan's 5-Ingredient Bean Soup Is Too Easy Not To Make

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Marcella Hazan is the author of what is arguably the greatest Italian cookbook ever written: "Essentials Of Classic Italian Cooking." Her hallmark was simplicity. She taught us that some recipes only need a little garlic and that always-in-season canned tomatoes are perfectly fine for making marinara sauce. (And no, they don't need to be San Marzanos, since her iconic recipe makes no such specification).

Hazan's cannellini bean soup, too, achieves perfection with minimal ingredients: cooked beans (canned ones are fine), olive oil, garlic, water or broth, and fresh parsley, along with salt and pepper for seasoning and, optionally, grilled bread as a garnish. Making Hazan's soup isn't at all labor-intensive, and it doesn't take too much time, unless you're cooking the beans from scratch.

All you do is saute chopped garlic in a generous amount of oil (her recipe calls for half a cup), then simmer the beans in the oil for a few minutes. At this point, you'll remove and puree a portion of the beans with the liquid, then add them back to the pot. You could also use an immersion blender if you want to liquefy all of the beans for a smoother soup. After a few more minutes of simmering, you stir in some fresh parsley. That's your five-ingredient soup right there, though you can also ladle it right over a slice of grille bread for an even more delicious bowl.