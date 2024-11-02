Why Some Recipes Call For So Little Garlic (And Why They're Actually Right)
What once began as an ancient cooking ingredient evolved into a weapon for vanquishing vampires and has now become one of the most popular ingredients in the world. When it comes to garlic, many enthusiasts suggest that it's the heart of a dish, but you can use too much. Much to the dismay of garlic lovers, there are times when you should follow the instructions for garlic quantities. Too much garlic in a single recipe can distract from the dish instead of enhancing it. For those not accustomed to its powerful flavor, excess garlic can overwhelm the palate.
Garlic falls into the category of a bully ingredient, meaning that its strong, assertive flavors can easily overpower a dish. While there are plenty of recipes perfect for garlic lovers that call for a metric ton of cloves, you'll find that most cookbooks do come with a specific measurement for garlic. Some ignore these measurements, opting to measure garlic the way some bakers measure vanilla — by eyeballing it — but if you want to give the other ingredients in your dish a chance to shine, it's time to use appropriate measurements.
Finding the right balance of garlic to suit your dish
When recipes call for a small amount of garlic, it's usually intentional. Recipe developers know that if a chef loves garlic, they will adjust the recipe to their taste, adding more cloves until it feels just right. Using the recommended amount of garlic in a recipe allows the rest of the flavors in the dish to speak for themselves. Instead of over-relying on garlic, consider dialing back the amount you add and trust that the other ingredients will contribute their flavors. Take a cue from renowned Italian chef Marcella Hazan, who introduced a red sauce recipe that famously requires no garlic at all.
Although it may be tempting to scoop that garlic until its delicious, tangy scent fills the entire kitchen, consider what you're about to do. After all, what good is hummus without the taste of chickpeas or a vegetable stir-fry that doesn't taste like bell peppers and broccoli? Don't be afraid to listen to the measurements in your cookbook and put the jar of garlic back in the fridge!