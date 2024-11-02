Why Some Recipes Call For So Little Garlic (And Why They're Actually Right)

What once began as an ancient cooking ingredient evolved into a weapon for vanquishing vampires and has now become one of the most popular ingredients in the world. When it comes to garlic, many enthusiasts suggest that it's the heart of a dish, but you can use too much. Much to the dismay of garlic lovers, there are times when you should follow the instructions for garlic quantities. Too much garlic in a single recipe can distract from the dish instead of enhancing it. For those not accustomed to its powerful flavor, excess garlic can overwhelm the palate.

Garlic falls into the category of a bully ingredient, meaning that its strong, assertive flavors can easily overpower a dish. While there are plenty of recipes perfect for garlic lovers that call for a metric ton of cloves, you'll find that most cookbooks do come with a specific measurement for garlic. Some ignore these measurements, opting to measure garlic the way some bakers measure vanilla — by eyeballing it — but if you want to give the other ingredients in your dish a chance to shine, it's time to use appropriate measurements.