Trader Joe's Corn Ribs Are The Ticket To A Quick Mexican Favorite

It feels like Trader Joe's engineered its Seasoned Corn Ribs with an eye towards social media stardom. The corn ribs — corn cobs cut into quarters lengthwise, slathered with vegan butter, and sprinkled with salt — have all the makings of a viral product. A unique twist on an old favorite? Check. Air fryer friendly? Check. Endlessly adaptable? Check, check, check.

Intentional or not, the brand has a hit on its hands. The ribs are light on actual seasoning (they only have salt and no other spices), so Trader Joe's fans have taken it upon themselves to jazz them up. They seem to be enamored with elote, as corn rib recipes featuring the popular Mexican street food pop up again and again on social media. Even Trader Joe's is an elote advocate; the brand styles the ribs with crumbled cheese, lime, chile, and cilantro on its official site.

Like most regional dishes, recipes for elotes, or Mexican corn on the cob, vary. Standard ingredients are simple and straightforward, though, typically including butter, mayonnaise, crumbly cotija cheese, and chile powder. Mexican standbys like cilantro, lime, and hot sauce are popular, too. Just slather your corn ribs in any or all of these ingredients, and it's easy to turn them into the street food staple.