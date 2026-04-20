The 12 Best Deals At Texas Roadhouse

Almost everyone enjoys being celebrated on their birthday, and there is a unique tradition you'll only find at Texas Roadhouse. Part of the way the restaurant chain commemorates a customer's special day is by letting them sit on the birthday saddle and getting honored with a server-led, restaurant-wide "Yee-haw!" and rendition of Happy Birthday.

In addition, diners who are part of the eatery's VIP Club will receive a freebie they can redeem during their birthday month. There are a few different dishes that VIP Club members can choose from as part of the reward, including one of the chain's appetizers or a sidekick of ribs and a dessert. Additionally, it is important to note that the birthday reward is usually only available with the purchase of at least one adult entree. However, some locations seem to be extra generous with their version of the reward, instead offering members a free entree as well as a free dessert.

It is advised that customers sign up for the VIP Club at least 30 days before their birthday to ensure they get the coupon emailed to them or it shows up on their app in time. "It's very good and [a] great way to have a birthday," a Redditor shared regarding their experience. "I joined the free rewards membership on their website and got the onion bloom and the ice cream brownie cake for free." The reward lets you start your meal off with bang and also end it on a high note.