The 12 Best Deals At Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse opened in Clarksville, Indiana, in 1993 and soon became a popular eatery among diners. In fact, the steakhouse dethroned Olive Garden as America's top casual dining chain in 2025. Today, the Southwestern-themed restaurant chain is primarily known for its hand-cut steaks and fresh-baked rolls that are served with cinnamon honey butter. Despite Texas Roadhouse keeping its steaks cheap while the cost of beef soars, it has had to raise its prices multiple times over the past few years.
With the cost of the eatery's food slowly going up, as well as S&P Global reporting that food away from home prices increased by 39.3% between January 2019 and January 2026, it never hurts to save money where you can. The restaurant chain manages to offset the costs a little by offering a range of weekly deals as well as other specials, including to celebrate certain holidays. To help you order strategically on your next visit, we compiled the best deals that Texas Roadhouse offers for customers. That way, you can plan ahead to get the most bang for your buck.
1. Early Dine special
One of Texas Roadhouse's weekly deals is the Early Dine special, which has been highlighted as the chain's most popular offer. It is available Monday through Thursday but the specific time appears to depend on the location. Some give diners access to the deal from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the listed days and others run it from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The special makes it so customers can get certain menu items at discounted prices, usually ranging between $9.99 and $14.99. As part of the promotion, diners can typically choose from dishes including the 6-ounce Sirloin Steak, Country Fried Chicken, Grilled BBQ Chicken, Herb Crusted Chicken, Country Fried Sirloin, Pulled Pork Dinner, Grilled Pork Chop (single), Chicken Critters Dinner, Road Kill, Grilled Chicken Salad, Chicken Caesar Salad, and the House Salad with Chicken.
A customer on Reddit commented that the chain was succeeding without ripping people off. However, a user noted that the eatery likely wasn't making any money on the special. "Technically they're not bringing in money on the dinner meal itself, but that doesn't matter," the Redditor explained. "People go in for the loss leader (cheap steak) and add a drink, or 4, and then an app, and then dessert. Believe me, they make money on it."
2. Birthday Reward
Almost everyone enjoys being celebrated on their birthday, and there is a unique tradition you'll only find at Texas Roadhouse. Part of the way the restaurant chain commemorates a customer's special day is by letting them sit on the birthday saddle and getting honored with a server-led, restaurant-wide "Yee-haw!" and rendition of Happy Birthday.
In addition, diners who are part of the eatery's VIP Club will receive a freebie they can redeem during their birthday month. There are a few different dishes that VIP Club members can choose from as part of the reward, including one of the chain's appetizers or a sidekick of ribs and a dessert. Additionally, it is important to note that the birthday reward is usually only available with the purchase of at least one adult entree. However, some locations seem to be extra generous with their version of the reward, instead offering members a free entree as well as a free dessert.
It is advised that customers sign up for the VIP Club at least 30 days before their birthday to ensure they get the coupon emailed to them or it shows up on their app in time. "It's very good and [a] great way to have a birthday," a Redditor shared regarding their experience. "I joined the free rewards membership on their website and got the onion bloom and the ice cream brownie cake for free." The reward lets you start your meal off with bang and also end it on a high note.
3. Lunch Specials
If your schedule doesn't allow you to make it for the Early Dine special during the week, Texas Roadhouse also offers Lunch Specials on the weekends. You might be wondering, why can you only get lunch at Texas Roadhouse on weekends? The reasoning is a mix of reducing overhead costs and allowing staff members and managers to have a better work-life balance.
It appears that some locations extend their hours to offer the deal Friday through Sunday while others only open for the lunch special on Saturday and Sunday. There are even a sparse amount of locations that are open for lunch and offer the deal on Thursdays. The promotion seems to consistently run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Most of the menu items offered as part of the special are similar to the Early Dine deal, such as the 6-ounce Sirloin Steak, Grilled BBQ Chicken, Country Fried Chicken, Pulled Pork Lunch, Chicken Critters Basket, Grilled Pork Chop (single), Grilled Chicken Salad, Chicken Caesar Salad, Chicken Critter Salad, and Buffalo Chicken Sandwich. The prices of the dishes range from $9.49 to $12.99.
"One question I often get asked is which restaurant has good lunch deals, and what I reply is 'Texas Roadhouse,'" a customer on Facebook shared regarding the special, adding, "I love their steak flavor more than other similar restaurants." Another diner who ordered the 6-ounce Sirloin Steak described it as being perfectly cooked, having a delightful flavor, and coming with wonderful sides.
4. Happy Hour
Happy Hour is a pretty common deal that many restaurants offer on weekdays and sometimes on weekends. Friends and coworkers can meet up and take advantage of the discounted drinks and appetizers after work. Something most people might not know is that the term Happy Hour has been around since the 19th century when it was used to refer to social clubs. However, it didn't become the Happy Hour we know today until Prohibition.
Due to its popularity, it is not shocking that Texas Roadhouse offers a Happy Hour as well. The promotion hours seem to depend on which location customers are visiting, as some have it during the week from 3 or 4 p.m. to 5 or 6 p.m., while others run from 9 p.m. to close. The deal applies to select draft beers, house wines, specialty cocktails, and appetizers. The prices of the drinks and appetizers can also vary by restaurant. Draft beers range from $2.99 to $3.99, house margaritas are typically $3.99 to $4.99, well drinks are usually $3.99, wine is between $3.99 and $5.99, and appetizers cost anywhere from $3.99 to $8.99.
5. Wild West Wednesdays Special
Texas Roadhouse makes the third day of the week festive by offering its Wild West Wednesday Special. The deal consists of an 8-ounce Sirloin Steak that comes with the customers choice of two sides. The options include a Baked Potato, Sweet Potato, Steak Fries, Mashed Potatoes, Seasoned Corn, Steamed Vegetables, Green Beans, House Salad, Caesar Salad, Seasoned Rice, Applesauce, Texas Red Chili, and Mac & Cheese.
Depending on the location, the price of the meal can range from $10.99 to $14.99. The deal is supposed to be offered all day, but some restaurants may only have it available at dinner. It is important to note that the special is typically only applicable when dining in rather than for takeout. In addition, Wednesdays are extra unique, as it appears employees are given the chance to dress up western too. Users on Facebook who have taken advantage of the promotion describe it as a great deal.
6. Family special
Texas Roadhouse has a takeout deal customers can order that is perfect for families or groups of four. The Family special comes with a variety of different options depending on location, including Sirloin Steak, Pork Chops, Ribeye, Grilled Chicken, Beef Tips, Pulled Pork, Cheeseburgers, Chicken Critters, BBQ Chicken, and a Combo — which gives the customers the choice of steak or chicken. They also come with a salad, two large sides, rolls, and the famous honey cinnamon butter, and range from $29.99 to $69.99.
The Family special isn't just for groups and families; it can also be used as the ultimate hack for an easy meal prep. Customers on Facebook rave about the Family packs, noting they comfortably fed their families and were a cheap, convenient option. "I loved doing this when I worked nights," a commenter shared, adding, "I'd buy a large family meal from wherever, once a month (maybe twice), and it'd last my two boys and I two-three days, and it made packing my lunch easy."
A reviewer got the Sirloin Steak Family Pack and described the steaks as moist and perfectly cooked, with beautiful grill marks. They also complimented the flavor of the sides and highlighted that the deal actually fed their family over two meals due to the large amount of food. They concluded they would absolutely order the family special again.
7. Welcome Offer
This next deal is one of the easiest for customers to claim and only requires a few steps to obtain. All diners have to do is sign up for Texas Roadhouse's VIP Club by inputting their first and last name, email address, phone number, zip code, birthday, and favorite restaurant location. Within 48 hours of becoming a member, they should receive a special welcome gift from the chain.
New members get a free appetizer with the purchase of an adult entree, and are also given a reward on the anniversary of them joining the VIP club. Users on Reddit recommended joining the VIP Club as a way to save money when eating at the restaurant chain. There are other perks that come with being a VIP member as well, including earning points toward rewards, exclusive deals, alerts about seasonal promotions, and BOGO deals on specific menu items. The different benefits make becoming a Texas Roadhouse VIP more than worth it, even if you don't eat there often.
8. Military discount
Texas Roadhouse does not have a standard military discount offered at all of its locations. However, most of the chain's restaurants offer active and retired military a 10% discount off their meal with ID. There are also some locations that extend the discount to most first responders, including police, firefighters, and EMTs.
On top of the military discount, Texas Roadhouse has employees hand out free meal vouchers to active duty or retired military on Veterans Day (with the presentation of military ID or documents). It appears that locations typically give the vouchers out before they open, first posting on Facebook that the restaurant will be handing them out during a certain timeframe. An employee in the comments noted that if customers can't show up at the designated time, they can try calling when the store is open to see if there are any leftovers. However, they cautioned that in the past they have given out 99% of the vouchers during the allotted time.
In addition, diners on Reddit shared that the vouchers do not have to be used on the same day and typically don't expire for around six months. "This is by far the best Veteran's Day deal ever," one Redditor shared regarding the voucher. "SO. MUCH. FOOD."
9. Cinco de Mayo
Texas Roadhouse might become the new go-to place to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, as it offers an all-day deal on its margaritas, which give the chain an edge over the competition. For the holiday, the margaritas are discounted to $5 for the day, which can start as early as 11 a.m. if it falls on a weekend.
Based on what the different locations have posted to Facebook, it appears that customers can choose from flavored, frozen, or on the rocks margaritas. This includes the House Rocks Margaritas, House Frozen Margarita, The Legend Margarita, Fruity Margarita, Mango Margarita, Hurricane Margarita, and Sangria Margarita. Those feeling a little adventurous can even add a kicker (an extra shot that comes in a tube) to their drink, but they typically cost an additional $2 to $3. A customer on Facebook shared, "We plan to be among the hordes" rushing to Texas Roadhouse on Cinco de Mayo for the holiday meal.
10. Holiday Prime Rib Packs
For other holidays, such as Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years, Texas Roadhouse has Holiday Prime Rib Packs that customers can buy to make feeding their families and friends a little easier. The packs are consistently listed as coming with a salad, a dozen rolls, two made-from-scratch sides, and cinnamon honey butter.
Based on Facebook posts it appears only certain locations offer the Prime Rib packs, and they need to to be pre-ordered and then picked up a day or two before the holiday. It also seems that diners can choose from a 3-pound, 5-pound, 6-pound, or 10-pound option, which again depends on what the local Texas Roadhouse has available. There is also no need to be concerned about how to reheat and cook the food, as the packs come with cooking instructions. The prices advertised for the Holiday Prime Rib Packs range from $89.99 to $159.99.
11. Margarita Mondays and pitchers on Saturday
In addition to Cinco de Mayo and Happy Hour, Texas Roadhouse offers other deals on its margaritas. To kick the week off, there's the Margarita Mondays special, where the drinks only cost $5 for customers. This is another deal where it appears that the power is in the hands of diners, who can choose on the rocks, frozen, or flavored margaritas. A customer on Reddit recommended the deal to someone looking for cheap margaritas, highlighting the large size of the drink for the price. One Redditor went as far to say that Texas Roadhouse has the best margaritas.
Texas Roadhouse also makes the weekend special by offering diners margarita pitchers for $7.99 on Saturdays. Unlike the other margarita deals, the pitcher is only offered for select flavors. When choosing from the available flavors, customers should note that The Legend Margarita took the top spot when Tasting Table ranked Texas Roadhouse's margaritas from worst to best. The drink is made with a blend of three tequilas — which include Patrón Silver, Patrón Reposado, and Patrón Añejo — as well as Grand Marnier, shaken with the signature margarita sours and served with black lava salt.
12. Valentine's Steak for Two
Texas Roadhouse recognizes the holiday of love by making it easier for customers to celebrate with their significant other. During the week of February 14, the restaurant chain has a Valentine's Steak for Two special, which includes one appetizer and a choice of two entrees served with a choice of two sides at a discounted price. It is unclear if the deal is offered at all of the chain's locations, and the price seems to vary, as a customer on Facebook paid $49.95 while a user on TikTok was charged $53.95.
In addition, it looks like the entrees diners can choose from differ based on location or year. One restaurant's special offered the 12-ounce Ribeye, 8-ounce Sirloin and Shrimp Combo, 6-ounce Sirloin and Ribs Combo, or 6-ounce Sirloin and BBQ Chicken Combo. Meanwhile, another location gave customers the 12-ounce Prime Rib as an option instead of the Ribeye. However, the appetizer options seem to consistently be the Cactus Blossom, Fried Pickles, and Grilled Shrimp. "Was there last night for Valentine's dinner, it was a 2hr wait but well worth it," a diner on Facebook shared. "Thanks Texas Roadhouse you never disappoint!!"