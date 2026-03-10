Here's How Texas Roadhouse Keeps Steaks Cheap While Beef Prices Soar

There are a few other ways Texas Roadhouse can hawk some of its steaks for under $20. The restaurant doesn't muck around with its menu, which keeps prices low. You see, Texas Roadhouse doesn't offer too many new menu items. Whether you visit twice a year or twice a decade, the items on offer would likely be more or less unchanged. This allows the company to allocate resources strategically, without spreading itself thin on all the costs associated with menu changes, like testing, training, and advertising. There are other places you can go if you want to be a culinary explorer, like the Michelin-starred restaurant hidden in a New York grocery store, but if you're after steak at a reasonable price, you go to Texas Roadhouse.

Another factor that helps keep these Texas-sized slabs of beef cheap is in-house meat cutting. Instead of relying on outside butchers to cut the meat and send it to Texas Roadhouse, trained butchers on-site cut steaks and chops exactly as they are needed. That allows the restaurant chain both flexibility and affordability. After all, that's one less person that needs to be paid, right? Those are savings worth breaking out in a Texas Roadhouse line dance for.