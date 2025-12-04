The Hidden Michelin-Starred Restaurant Tucked Inside A New York Grocery Store

When you think of the words "grocery store" and "restaurant" together, usually the expectations for the latter aren't high. Sure, restaurants sometimes sell a small line of groceries (during the pandemic, this became quite a trend), but in-store dining tends to be limited to Starbucks or hot dogs from the Sam's or Costco food courts. Michelin-starred dining? Not so much. Except in Manhattan, that is. Tucked in the back of Brooklyn Fare, an upscale grocery mini-chain in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, is a small but very exclusive restaurant that boasts two Michelin stars.

Chef's Table got its start as a cooking school-meets-restaurant in the grocery store's original Brooklyn spot, but when it outgrew its 20-seat location, the restaurant moved uptown to a spot with 18 counter seats and six tables. The chefs in charge are a European duo, Austrian Max Natmessnig and Dutch Marco Prins, who previously worked together at the three-Michelin-star restaurant, Oud Sluis in the Netherlands. Needless to say, such a swanky establishment as Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare requires reservations, and you'll even need to make a deposit: $200 down per person (not including tax, tips, and drinks) to be paid at the time of service. Despite the grocery store location, it's far from being one of the U.S.'s more affordable Michelin-starred restaurants.