What Trump's New Beef Tariff Policy Might Mean For Prices In The Grocery Store

Lately, there's been a lot of talk about foods that will be impacted by tariffs — especially since the rules seem to change on a near-daily basis. Now, the cattle industry is caught in the crossfire. After U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 50% on Brazilian beef in August, he recently announced plans to boost imports from Argentina while keeping tariffs low. According to Trump, the move will lower beef prices for American consumers.

The move has angered U.S. farmers. The Trump administration positioned tariffs as a way to bolster American businesses, but farmers say the move could jeopardize their livelihoods. The United States is one of the world's top beef producers, but the past few years have been bad for beef farmers. Drought and an aging workforce mean herds have dwindled. At the beginning of 2025, there were only 86.7 million cattle in the U.S. — the smallest number since the 1950s. "A deal of this magnitude with Argentina would undercut the very foundation of our cattle industry," said Justin Tupper, President of the U.S. Cattlemen's Association.

The move displeased members of Trump's own party, too — especially from states with big beef industries. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, expressed concern. "We've been in touch with the White House, Department of Agriculture, U.S. trade rep on all this stuff, trying to figure out where it's headed," he said.