The Most Inefficient Food To Produce Is Something Most People Take For Granted

Agriculture is the cause of 80% of global land-use change, according to 2017 research published in the Ecology and Society journal. This means that out of all the land we deforest and wild habitats we destroy, 80% of it is to make room for more crops. And, as we now know, most of those crops are used to feed farm animals instead of humans. This contributes enormously to food insecurity, as so much more of this inexpensive plant protein could go toward feeding the world's poverty-stricken populations.

Unfortunately, this isn't where the problems end with farming — especially factory farming. The industry's ultimate goal to maximize profits leads to a shocking amount of corner-cutting and cruelty in the name of efficiency, and the consequences are widespread.

For example, to keep animals disease-free despite the cramped and filthy conditions they're kept in, factory farms pump them full of antibiotics. In fact, an estimated 75% of the world's antibiotics are used on animals — and this rampant overuse means the drugs are leaking into our food chain, water supplies, and even into the air. This is basically giving bacteria unlimited access to our most important medicines and helping them build up a resistance to them. In other words, factory farming is helping to produce superbugs that are difficult or nearly impossible to kill when they infect us.