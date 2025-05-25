These 3 Countries Produce The Most Beef Worldwide

Humans have been cooking and consuming meat for 780,000 years and began domesticating cows more than 10,000 years ago. Each country's relationship with cows is different. While some groups have always used them for meat, places like Japan actually considered it a sin to eat meat (devout Buddhists thought so, anyway) and spent thousands of years using the mammals for labor instead of food.

Those days are gone. As the world has gotten richer, we've started to consume more and more meat. In fact, global meat consumption has been rising steadily since the 1960s. So, who's fueling our obsession with this delicious ingredient? It turns out, just three countries produce 52% of all meat. The first two, the United States and Brazil, are predictable, but the third, China, is surprising.

Both the United States and Brazil have strong cowboy cultures and their BBQ styles are renowned around the world. As the birthplace of hamburgers and brisket, the United States clearly loves a good steak. Brazil is famous for its juicy churrasco, which cooks large skewers of meat over an open fire. China, on the other hand, is better known for dishes like Peking duck and dim sum than it is for its steak. And yet, the unexpected third place winner actually consumes so much beef that it has to supplement its production with imported meat. If its traditional dishes aren't as beef-heavy, it's because the country developed its strong taste for the meat fairly recently as income has risen and tastes have become more Westernized.