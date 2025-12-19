Texas Roadhouse's Margaritas Give It An Edge Over The Competition

Texas Roadhouse does quite a lot of things well as a casual dining restaurant, from its hand-cut steaks (that you can pick out yourself) to its delicious dessert menu that's full of delectable treats for customers to pick from. However, one of the most prominent ways Texas Roadhouse stands out from the crowd is its drink menu, which has to be considered among the best in the world of casual dining. This is, in large part, due to Texas Roadhouse's array of margaritas — a drink that the Kentucky-founded chain does masterfully well.

The margaritas in question are so good that they're one of the core things that make Texas Roadhouse a step above both Outback Steakhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse. This can, in part, be ascribed to the fact that margaritas aren't necessarily a notorious or frequent fixture of your standard steakhouse, but it's actually a deeply underrated combination; margaritas go quite well alongside slabs of steak –especially ones adorned with a vibrant chimichurri sauce — as they can help contrast the dish's richness and bring balance to your meal.