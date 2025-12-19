Texas Roadhouse's Margaritas Give It An Edge Over The Competition
Texas Roadhouse does quite a lot of things well as a casual dining restaurant, from its hand-cut steaks (that you can pick out yourself) to its delicious dessert menu that's full of delectable treats for customers to pick from. However, one of the most prominent ways Texas Roadhouse stands out from the crowd is its drink menu, which has to be considered among the best in the world of casual dining. This is, in large part, due to Texas Roadhouse's array of margaritas — a drink that the Kentucky-founded chain does masterfully well.
The margaritas in question are so good that they're one of the core things that make Texas Roadhouse a step above both Outback Steakhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse. This can, in part, be ascribed to the fact that margaritas aren't necessarily a notorious or frequent fixture of your standard steakhouse, but it's actually a deeply underrated combination; margaritas go quite well alongside slabs of steak –especially ones adorned with a vibrant chimichurri sauce — as they can help contrast the dish's richness and bring balance to your meal.
What are the best margaritas at Texas Roadhouse?
While Texas Roadhouse's vast selection of margarita options is enticing, which margaritas stand out above the rest? As is often the case when comparing and contrasting foods and drinks, there are a few Texas Roadhouse margaritas that have really captured consumers' attention as must-try beverages. The Legend Margarita, for example, lives up to its name by delivering a remarkably powerful cocktail through its use of three tequilas — Patrón Silver, Patrón Reposado, and Patrón Añejo — alongside Grand Marnier, a French liqueur. While this, to some, can be a bit too strong a drink, it's no doubt an incredibly unique cocktail on the menu worth trying at least once.
Alternatively, America's top casual dining chain also has margaritas that focus much more on the sweeter ingredients the cocktail genre is known for, with many loving both the Hurricane Margarita — which blends the house margarita with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, grenadine, and both orange and pineapple juice — and the Strawberry Margarita. The latter in particular can't be found at every Texas Roadhouse location though, which has led some diehard fans of the flavor to attempt to make their own copycat versions of it at home.