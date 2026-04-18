10 Custom Starbucks Drink Ideas Baristas Want You To Try

Every job has its ups and downs, and Starbucks is no exception. On the one hand, baristas are subject to specific requirements, like writing cute messages on your cup that are original but not too original. On the other hand, they get free drinks! I'm not sure how many beverages would be considered fair compensation for unfair labor practices if you asked someone from the Starbucks Workers United union, but according to baristas on Reddit, employees usually get two or three per shift. Some lucky baristas work in more relaxed stores and help themselves to drinks whenever they like.

Even if they work under a manager or team leader who's a stickler for the rules, though, a full-time Starbucks employee might be drinking 15 freebies a week. Despite an ever-changing menu, all those beverages can get a bit boring. Luckily, Starbucks employees are up to the challenge. As professional drink mixers, they know their way around every ingredient on the menu, whipping up creative concoctions when the usual suspects start feeling tired. Here are just a few of the many, many DIY drinks on Reddit's r/Starbucks, all posted by current or former employees.