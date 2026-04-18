10 Custom Starbucks Drink Ideas Baristas Want You To Try
Every job has its ups and downs, and Starbucks is no exception. On the one hand, baristas are subject to specific requirements, like writing cute messages on your cup that are original but not too original. On the other hand, they get free drinks! I'm not sure how many beverages would be considered fair compensation for unfair labor practices if you asked someone from the Starbucks Workers United union, but according to baristas on Reddit, employees usually get two or three per shift. Some lucky baristas work in more relaxed stores and help themselves to drinks whenever they like.
Even if they work under a manager or team leader who's a stickler for the rules, though, a full-time Starbucks employee might be drinking 15 freebies a week. Despite an ever-changing menu, all those beverages can get a bit boring. Luckily, Starbucks employees are up to the challenge. As professional drink mixers, they know their way around every ingredient on the menu, whipping up creative concoctions when the usual suspects start feeling tired. Here are just a few of the many, many DIY drinks on Reddit's r/Starbucks, all posted by current or former employees.
Raspberry white chocolate cheesecake latte
When Starbucks brought fruity raspberry syrup back for good, the eagle-eyed baristas of Reddit had a few bones to pick. The new syrup is colored differently, which some Redditors claim is because it gets its red from beetroot now. Some vocal baristas think this has changed the flavor a bit, but overall, the new syrup has been warmly welcomed by Starbucks staff who are always looking for new ways to keep their beverages interesting.
They've found a few delicious DIY uses for raspberry syrup and the raspberry-flavored elements that hit the menu at the same time, but the best has to be this raspberry white chocolate cheesecake latte. Posted on Reddit soon after raspberry made its lasting return, the drink consists of an Iced White Chocolate Mocha with blonde espresso instead of the usual signature roast. It also includes vanilla syrup and hazelnut syrup, and it is topped with Raspberry Cold Foam and Caramel Crunch Topping. The barista who concocted it advises two pumps of each syrup and leaves the coffee level (and caffeine content) up to you.
Iced white mocha pistachio latte
Pistachio everything is a trend that seems to be going on forever, inspiring food and drink businesses to get creative with their nutty offerings — Starbucks is no exception. There were those Dubai chocolate-inspired matcha and mocha drinks, and one of the big changes at Starbucks in 2026 included an updated bakery menu featuring a Chocolate Pistachio Loaf and Dubai Chocolate Bites.
Despite their omnipresence, Starbucks employees aren't sick of pistachios yet. In fact, they're enthusiastic about them — like this iced white mocha pistachio latte. The Venti size of this drink includes a double blonde espresso, three pumps of pistachio sauce, three pumps of white mocha sauce, and the Salted Brown-Buttery Topping. The Redditor who posted the recipe said, "This is the best thing I've ever consumed." Others agreed, while offering some potential tweaks. Enthusiastic Redditors suggest adding extra ice and swapping out the blonde espresso for signature.
A tropical drink with a green tea base
This fresh and fruity concoction was suggested on a thread about Starbucks workers' favorite drinks. One ex-partner replied with this no-nonsense suggestion: "Iced peach green tea with extra peach juice and coconut milk." It's one of those combinations that you'd never think of unless you spent hours and hours every week making drinks, but it sounds both delicious and obvious once you hear about it. The blend is fresh, fruity, sweet, and refreshing, but it also has a creamy richness from the coconut milk and a little pick-me-up from the green tea. Count me in.
This Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso and pistachio creation
I told you Starbucks staff are pro-pistachio! This is another drink that uses the beautiful green nuts — or at least the syrup that tastes like them. In fact, the barista who created this drink says they're obsessed with the stuff. Honestly, you can tell by the drink. It's a Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso with pistachio sauce, Pistachio Cream Cold Foam, and the Salted Brown-Buttery Topping. While it may be a little sweet for some palates, Starbucks' shaken espressos have a savory note that lends this tasty treat the depth it needs to stand up to all that sugar. Still, it's one for the real pistachio heads.
The water. Seriously.
When a Redditor asked r/Starbucks what the best Starbucks drink they've ever had is, one of the most popular answers was a bit of a surprise. It was the water. Maybe being surrounded by flavored syrups and protein cold foams makes some baristas crave simplicity, or perhaps the water is just really, really good.
According to ex-Starbucks employees, the water is one of the things they miss most about their old jobs. "No water has tasted as good as an ice-cold, triple-filtered cup of water," shared a Redditor. Some folks would even fill bottles or jugs to take home.
As a civilian, new corporate policies mean you can no longer pop into a Starbucks for just a free tap water, so if you want to judge it for yourself, you'll need to get something else too. Since you'll have the beverage covered, maybe buy something to eat. We ranked the 12 most popular Starbucks pastries if you need help deciding.
Brown sugar boba, hold the boba
Described as a "boba tea dupe" on Reddit by its inventor, this simple drink is just black tea, oat milk, and brown sugar syrup. Allegedly, it tastes just like a milk tea with one key ingredient missing: the boba pearls. Starbucks doesn't have them, so you would have to bring your own if you really want the full experience, and I can't imagine them traveling well.
The boba-dupe idea itself is a popular one, even sans tapioca pearls. Other r/Starbucks posters have suggested similar drinks, all starting with a base of black tea. They sometimes use nutty, honey, or caramel syrups instead, and some Starbucks aficionados suggest adding a cold foam too. If you're a boba or milk tea lover, why not experiment?
Passion Tea Lemonade however you like it
When one Redditor requested suggestions for a refreshing end-of-day drink, several Starbucks employees enthusiastically shared takes on the Iced Passion Tea Lemonade. Some baristas chimed in saying that raspberry syrup is a better choice than the classic syrup. A store supervisor likes to add green tea instead of the water and sweeten it with both raspberry and classic syrups. A third posted a similar concoction with the addition of the Strawberry Acai Refresher base. The combination of lemonade and Passion Tea — which is made with hibiscus, lemongrass, and apple — pairs well with pretty much any fresh, fruity syrup, so choose whatever strikes your fancy.
Raspberry peach lemonade
We've got another "best drink ever" on our hands, according to the Reddit poster who came up with this raspberry peach lemonade. It's another drink highlighting that raspberry syrup, too. The drink consists of lemonade, raspberry syrup, and peach juice.
As with a lot of the fresh and fruity drinks, several people suggested tweaks. A Starbucks supervisor recommended swapping raspberry syrup for vanilla, while a former Starbucks employee commented that they like a similar drink with the Strawberry Acai Lemonade and peach juice. If you're torn between needing caffeine and wanting something refreshing and fruit-forward, you could use one of the caffeinated Starbucks refreshers as a base.
The discontinued Cotton Candy Frappuccino
Ah, 2015. A simpler time. Before the popularity of Starbucks' fan-favorite cold foams, Labubus, and Donald Trump presidencies, there was the Starbucks Flav-Off. It worked like this: Starbucks rolled out six new Frap flavors inspired by custom orders, and customers voted for their favorite, which then got to stay. They did this with hashtags, because it was 2015.
The competing drinks were basically desserts: Caramel Cocoa Cluster, Cinnamon Roll, Cotton Candy, Cupcake, Lemon Bar, and Red Velvet. According to a former Starbucks partner's Reddit comment, you can still make some of them. More importantly, you should, because they sound decadent and delicious.
The Cotton Candy Frappuccino is particularly popular; Redditors rejoiced when the return of raspberry made it possible again. The pretty pink drink is just a Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino with raspberry syrup, the milk of your choice, ice, and a big swirl of whipped cream. These days, you could upgrade it a bit with cold foam instead.
The award-winning Caramel Cocoa Cluster Frappuccino
Yes, we're still talking about the competing Frappuccinos. Starbucks employees and ex-employees seem most enthusiastic about the winning Caramel Cocoa Cluster drink, but it takes some work to recreate these days. The original recipe was a Frappuccino with toffee nut syrup, coffee, milk, and ice topped with dark caramel sauce, whipped cream, and mocha sauce.
The toffee nut syrup is no longer available, but there are spirited r/Starbucks discussions about how best to recreate it. Suggestions include mixing caramel syrup with nutty flavors, including chestnut praline or pecan syrup when they're available (usually over the festive period) or hazelnut syrup the rest of the year. For this Frap, start with a Caramel Frappuccino as your base, and then add the nutty syrup. Maybe it won't be a perfect recreation, but it sounds pretty tasty. And if you were drinking Starbucks back then, it might be a good enough dupe to briefly take you back to the halcyon days of 2015.