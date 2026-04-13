Meaties Beef Cereal: The Perfect Way To Ruin Your Day Right From The Start

Because I know it's made of beef, this Chocolate Peanut Butter Meaties cereal looked like it was ready to be put into a hard taco shell. A deeper smell test yielded dry pet food vibes.

My initial taste was a dry spoonful. The first thing I noticed was the granular crunch, which was hard to gnaw on. The next thing of note was the flavor of the cereal — and it was instantly not at all appetizing. There were more notes of chocolate than there were of peanut butter, and while it's listed as all natural ingredients, it somehow came off tasting highly artificial. Perhaps that's what happens when you blend those two sweet flavors with the dried meat of a cow. Further spoonfuls didn't do the cereal any more favors due to its off putting flavor, as it left a wicked aftertaste akin to eating the exhaust of a grease trap.

I next tried the cereal as a plain yogurt topping. The yogurt did a good job in the beginning of masking the foul taste, but then its rigid texture and peculiar flavoring started to unlock its nastiness. I had to stop after two spoonfuls. After following the directions to let it sit in milk for five minutes, the rough texture did loosen up a bit, and the artifice of the flavor wasn't nearly as horrific. That doesn't mean it was edible, unless you think wolfing down used coffee grinds sounds appetizing.