Every Plant-Based Milk And The Best Ways To Use Them

To whoever came up with the idea of plant-based milk: thank you ... thank you very much. Though dairy-free alternatives to cow's milk may come off as pretentious to some, those of us with milk allergies, specific dietary needs, or who simply enjoy exploring culinary novelties know the beauty encompassed in these plant-based creations. And with so many modern-day milk options on the market, it truly is exciting to see what new varieties will be pumped out next.

Still, we'd be lying if we said choosing the best option for your needs isn't sometimes a challenge. From worries about nutrition to apprehensions pertaining to taste and texture, choosing the best plant-based milk can prove tricky.

Starting to feel a little stressed by it all? Don't worry — we're here to help. In the upcoming post, we're analyzing every plant-based milk option in an effort to shine a light on its pros, cons, and best uses. Be aware that the data, nutritional information, and opinions expressed in this article may vary; since plant-based milks differ dramatically between brands, you may have experiences with the upcoming plant-based milk options that are different than what we describe. With that out of the way, join us as we explore every plant-based milk and how best to use them.