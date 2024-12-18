The Non-Dairy Milk You Can Make At Home With An Unlikely Ingredient

It seems there are no limits to the evolving and innovative world of plant-based milk, from the esteemed almond and oat beverages found in most cafes and stores to the surprisingly delicious recipes for cashew and hemp milk.

Unlike dairy milk, which requires access to a cow, concocting non-dairy milk from scratch is simple — all you need is your preferred base, water, salt, sweetener, and a handy blender. Not to mention most non-dairy milks boast a remarkably eco-friendly impact, using less water and land and generating significantly fewer greenhouse gas emissions than dairy products.

But there's one dairy-free alternative that is taking the sustainability game to a whole new level using an unexpected ingredient: the potato. Are we really surprised, though? Once again, the brilliant spud continues to amaze consumers with its versatility, from savory dishes like crispy hash browns and green goddess potato salad to creamy beverages. Potato milk is rising to the dairy alternative challenge — only it's not too challenging at all. While it may sound like a quirky food experiment or a TikTok trend waiting to happen, potato milk is real, delicious, and super easy to make at home.