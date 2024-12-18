The Non-Dairy Milk You Can Make At Home With An Unlikely Ingredient
It seems there are no limits to the evolving and innovative world of plant-based milk, from the esteemed almond and oat beverages found in most cafes and stores to the surprisingly delicious recipes for cashew and hemp milk.
Unlike dairy milk, which requires access to a cow, concocting non-dairy milk from scratch is simple — all you need is your preferred base, water, salt, sweetener, and a handy blender. Not to mention most non-dairy milks boast a remarkably eco-friendly impact, using less water and land and generating significantly fewer greenhouse gas emissions than dairy products.
But there's one dairy-free alternative that is taking the sustainability game to a whole new level using an unexpected ingredient: the potato. Are we really surprised, though? Once again, the brilliant spud continues to amaze consumers with its versatility, from savory dishes like crispy hash browns and green goddess potato salad to creamy beverages. Potato milk is rising to the dairy alternative challenge — only it's not too challenging at all. While it may sound like a quirky food experiment or a TikTok trend waiting to happen, potato milk is real, delicious, and super easy to make at home.
Why potato milk is the most spud-tacular plant-based drink
Potato milk made its debut in Sweden in 2021, courtesy of a company called Veg of Lund, which launched DUG, the first potato-based milk brand of its kind with three flavors to choose from — original, unsweetened, and barista. Since then, the product has popped up in grocery stores across Europe and parts of Asia, quickly gaining popularity for its creamy texture, neutral flavor, and sustainable credentials. While potato milk products aren't being sold in U.S. markets yet, foodies and sustainability advocates are starting to catch on and promote simple recipes that anyone can replicate from home.
The best part about potato milk is that it isn't just a fun DIY recipe, it's also an affordable, practical, and conscientious choice. Potatoes are a great source of protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, including vitamin C, potassium, and vitamin B6. Potatoes are also naturally low in fat and calories. Veg of Lund fortifies its potato milk with vitamins D and B12, as well as folic acid.
For those with allergies, potato milk is a safe alternative to almond, cashew, or soy milk. Potatoes also have one of the most planet-friendly carbon footprints among crops. Producing potato milk generates 75% less greenhouse gas emissions than dairy milk. Plus, potato crops don't require a lot of water to grow — about 1-2 inches of water per week, which is 56 times less water than needed to grow almond crops.
How to whip up homemade potato milk
Making potato milk at home is as simple as boiling water — literally. You'll begin by boiling one peeled and chopped potato in water until tender.
Drain it then add 3-4 cups of water, 2 tablespoons of sweetener (maple syrup, honey, or agave work well), a teaspoon of vanilla extract, a pinch of salt, and an optional plant-based supplement like Fortify Me Blend, which is a great natural superfood mix. Blend then strain the mixture through a nut milk bag or cheesecloth to remove any pulp. Let the milk chill in the refrigerator before serving, and make sure to give it a good shake. As it's best served cold, you can use this milk as a base for iced coffees and smoothies.
While the demand for sustainable food options continues to grow, potato milk could soon find its place next to oat and almond milk on store shelves worldwide, but nothing beats the delicious and affordable potato-based milk you can make in your kitchen.