Effortlessly Turn Tortillas Into Hard Taco Shells With A Genius Microwave Hack

Taco night is a great way to get family or friends together with minimal fuss since everyone can build their own and your toppings can be as easy as frozen chicken nuggets. Whether you're team soft taco or on the side of the controversial hard-shell taco, it's always a good idea to have both on hand if you want to avoid any arguments. And, if you've realized you only have soft tortillas in the pantry, don't panic just yet: microwaving them will magically give you crispy taco shells.

All you need is a tall microwave-safe mug (or glass) in which you place one soft tortilla, curved along the inside of the mug. Microwave this for just over a minute, and the result will be a DIY hard taco shell. You can also microwave more than one tortilla at a time, just make sure to stick to one per mug. The cooking time will vary depending on your microwave, so keep a close eye on your tacos.