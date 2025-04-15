Effortlessly Turn Tortillas Into Hard Taco Shells With A Genius Microwave Hack
Taco night is a great way to get family or friends together with minimal fuss since everyone can build their own and your toppings can be as easy as frozen chicken nuggets. Whether you're team soft taco or on the side of the controversial hard-shell taco, it's always a good idea to have both on hand if you want to avoid any arguments. And, if you've realized you only have soft tortillas in the pantry, don't panic just yet: microwaving them will magically give you crispy taco shells.
All you need is a tall microwave-safe mug (or glass) in which you place one soft tortilla, curved along the inside of the mug. Microwave this for just over a minute, and the result will be a DIY hard taco shell. You can also microwave more than one tortilla at a time, just make sure to stick to one per mug. The cooking time will vary depending on your microwave, so keep a close eye on your tacos.
An alternative way to get hard-shell tacos
There's no arguing that this microwave hack is effortless, but if you're feeding a larger crowd, your oven is a great alternative. It doesn't matter whether you're cooking with store-bought or homemade tortillas, use corn tortillas (as opposed to flour) so that they hold their shape once baked. Simply lie your tortillas flat on a plate and microwave for around 15 seconds to soften them, brush or spray both sides with oil, and drape them directly over two rods of your oven rack before baking. Spreading the tortilla over two oven rods will ensure that there's plenty of room for your delicious fillings.
To achieve the perfect shape, you can squeeze the two hanging sides together slightly using tongs, immediately after placing your tacos in the oven. Once your tortillas are hard and easy to lift, they're ready to be filled. For optimal crunch, it's best to eat your hard-shell tacos straight away, which is why this method works so well as a last-minute hack. So, whether it's thanks to your microwave or your oven, there's no reason any hard-shell diehard should suffer through the pain of eating a soft tortilla.