The Grain That Deserves A Spot In Your Next Bowl Of Chili
To all of those who believe in the unbreakable rules of Texas chili – full disclosure ... it's about to get a little wild. You may want to exit now if you're bare bones with your chili preferences. But if I've at least piqued your curiosity, allow me to take some liberties with your beloved dish, and you won't be disappointed. When you consider what many people put in chili, you'd expect to see beef and some fiery red sauce for the purists or maybe some beans and basic veggies for the non-traditionalists. Well, whatever team you're on, serving chili over rice can be a game changer, especially when you want to mix things up.
Before your imagination runs wild and you blow a gasket, I'll break it down as to why it really works. Rice gives all of those deep flavors in your chili something to latch on to. Better yet, it adds a little more breadth to the chili, making it more filling for those days when you're a bit hungrier than usual. The chewy and tender texture that the rice provides is sublime, adding an element to the dish that doesn't go unappreciated. The fluffy grains soak up all those bold spices and saucy goodness, and it's delectable.
Hopefully I've done enough convincing to get you to put down the pitchforks and begin to consider the possibility that rice is the upgrade you didn't know your chili needed. From classic white rice to nutty brown or fragrant jasmine, there's a perfect pairing for every kind of chili.
Rice and chili just make sense
Rice is more than just a filler — it can boost flavor as well. Rice's neutral profile balances the spicy, smoky, sweet, and savory flavors of chili, creating a dish full of synergy and character. It turns a chunky, saucy bowl into a full meal, making every spoonful comforting and satisfying. And if you just so happen to be running low on product, it's a great way to stretch your chili further, especially if you're feeding a crowd or looking for a way to make your dollar go further.
The versatility of rice also lets you mix things up depending on your mood. Classic white rice is always a hit, but if you want to add a little nuttiness and chew, whip out the brown rice. Feeling a little fancy? Jasmine or basmati rice adds an aromatic flair that's really good, while black rice brings drama and a slight sweetness. Though wild rice isn't really rice, it also adds an interesting texture and earthy flavor when used as a base for chili.
Top your chili over rice with the usual suspects of shredded cheese, sour cream, and chopped green onions, or get creative! If you're looking for some crunch, you can add tortilla strips or crushed corn chips. Or turn your chili and rice combo into a layered bowl with roasted veggies, avocado slices, or even a fried egg on top for a brunch-worthy twist. If you're hosting a party, set up a chili and rice bar with all the fixings so everyone can build their own creation. Once you try chili with rice, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.