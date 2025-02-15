The Grain That Deserves A Spot In Your Next Bowl Of Chili

To all of those who believe in the unbreakable rules of Texas chili – full disclosure ... it's about to get a little wild. You may want to exit now if you're bare bones with your chili preferences. But if I've at least piqued your curiosity, allow me to take some liberties with your beloved dish, and you won't be disappointed. When you consider what many people put in chili, you'd expect to see beef and some fiery red sauce for the purists or maybe some beans and basic veggies for the non-traditionalists. Well, whatever team you're on, serving chili over rice can be a game changer, especially when you want to mix things up.

Before your imagination runs wild and you blow a gasket, I'll break it down as to why it really works. Rice gives all of those deep flavors in your chili something to latch on to. Better yet, it adds a little more breadth to the chili, making it more filling for those days when you're a bit hungrier than usual. The chewy and tender texture that the rice provides is sublime, adding an element to the dish that doesn't go unappreciated. The fluffy grains soak up all those bold spices and saucy goodness, and it's delectable.

Hopefully I've done enough convincing to get you to put down the pitchforks and begin to consider the possibility that rice is the upgrade you didn't know your chili needed. From classic white rice to nutty brown or fragrant jasmine, there's a perfect pairing for every kind of chili.