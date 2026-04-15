14 Old-School Cooking Habits That Completely Confuse Younger Cooks

When was the last time you purchased an actual entire animal? If you even ever have at some point in your life, it might've been around the holidays, when you purchased a turkey. However, once upon a time, it was entirely commonplace to purchase an entire animal and break it down at home, using up every last part to its fullest potential. Through this, not only do you get to enjoy ingredients you might not always (hello, organ meat!), but you might also save a few bucks, too.

Not sure where to get started? Chef Daniel Perron said, "A whole chicken is a perfect example of something that can easily be bought whole and stretched out to multiple meals. Obviously, this includes the different cuts of meat from the breast, thigh, etc." Beyond using the various cuts, he also advised roasting the carcass and making a chicken stock or soup, as well as using the drippings to coat vegetables, for added flavor.

As mentioned, don't overlook organ meats, either. Chef Josué Tello incorporates organ meats into his culinary philosophy and noted, "Dishes such as anticuchos, made from beef heart, are deeply flavorful and culturally significant. Rather than being viewed as secondary ingredients, [organ meats] represent a longstanding tradition of full utilization and respect, values that are increasingly being rediscovered in contemporary cuisine."