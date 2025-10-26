The Best Store-Bought Corn Tortillas Are Made With Only These Ingredients

It can be difficult to decide whether corn or flour tortillas are better for your dish, but opting for corn is usually a good call and is often more authentic. There's nothing quite like ones made fresh in Mexican restaurants or by street vendors, but when you're seeking a quick bite, store-bought tortillas can be a necessary option. You may struggle to pick a brand or style that can give you the flexibility, flavor, and texture you need. To get that, you should avoid ones that smell sour or look cracked on the edges. Other than that, one key thing to do is check the ingredients and look for something called "nixtamal."

Nixtamal is a substance made with dried and then cooked corn, that is slaked in cal, or calcium hydroxide, which is a type of lye. The corn gets limestone-ground into a fine meal that is then formed into the tortilla, as has been done for thousands of years. When made with this ingredient, you end up with a store-bought tortilla that is salty, tasty, and as flexible as some that are made fresh. While masa harina is common and can be tasty in the right circumstances, nixtamal has a forward flavor, scent, and even smokiness that complements most food you'd use it with. Ideally, when you check a packaged tortilla's ingredients, you should see nothing other than salt, water, lye, and nixtamal corn. Sometimes, it only has three of those!