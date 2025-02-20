Corn Vs Flour: Which Tortilla Is Better For Your Dish?

Corn vs. flour: The classic tortilla debate. Purists prefer corn, but is there ever a place for flour? The Takeout turned to chef and restaurateur Jorge Guzmán for answers. With his restaurant, Chilango, the Mexican-born, three-time James Beard finalist for "Best Chef Midwest" brings the flavors that he loved as a kid growing up in Yucatán to the Minneapolis dining scene.

Guzmán's answer is straightforward. "Corn tortillas are typically the go-to for most tacos, some people prefer flour. ... I think the only time I really prefer flour [is] with bean and cheese burritos or a carne asada taco." Corn tortillas — which predate flour tortillas by thousands of years — are more flavorful. The nutty taste of nixtamalized corn is the star of the show. Flour tortillas, meanwhile, tend to have a mild, slightly sweet taste. In some instances, they might taste bland.

Like Guzmán, many people prefer flour tortillas for burritos. The stretchy, pliable texture can handle all those fillings, where corn tortillas would quickly break apart. But you'll want to stick to corn for most other applications. (Yes, that means quesadillas, too.) Even though many Mexican restaurants make them with flour, corn tortillas — lightly browned in a frying pan or griddle — add a richer flavor and a satisfying crunch. Just stack two small corn tortillas on top of each other instead of folding one big tortilla in half; Otherwise, the tortillas could crack along the fold.