The Step You Can't Skip When Warming Up Tortillas In The Microwave

Microwaving tortillas might seem like a no-brainer, but getting them perfectly warm, soft, and ready to cradle your favorite fillings — like three-ingredient carnitas, spicy chicken, or a mountain of silky grilled guacamole — takes a little finesse. Whether you're prepping for taco night or just making yourself a quick snack, there's one small but mighty step that makes all the difference: Cover your tortillas with a damp paper towel before microwaving them. Just plop them on a plate, throw the paper towel on top, and zap 'em.

This simple trick works wonders by locking in moisture around the tortillas, keeping them soft and flexible as that water turns into steam. There's no faster way to ruin a satisfying bite than with a tortilla that falls apart mid-meal, but with this method, you'll be able to fold one around your favorite ingredients without cracking or crumbling. Skip this step, and you might end up with dry, stiff tortillas that are more likely to break than bend. So, take a moment to grab that damp paper towel and thank us later — maybe with a warm, homemade tortilla in hand!