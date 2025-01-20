The Step You Can't Skip When Warming Up Tortillas In The Microwave
Microwaving tortillas might seem like a no-brainer, but getting them perfectly warm, soft, and ready to cradle your favorite fillings — like three-ingredient carnitas, spicy chicken, or a mountain of silky grilled guacamole — takes a little finesse. Whether you're prepping for taco night or just making yourself a quick snack, there's one small but mighty step that makes all the difference: Cover your tortillas with a damp paper towel before microwaving them. Just plop them on a plate, throw the paper towel on top, and zap 'em.
This simple trick works wonders by locking in moisture around the tortillas, keeping them soft and flexible as that water turns into steam. There's no faster way to ruin a satisfying bite than with a tortilla that falls apart mid-meal, but with this method, you'll be able to fold one around your favorite ingredients without cracking or crumbling. Skip this step, and you might end up with dry, stiff tortillas that are more likely to break than bend. So, take a moment to grab that damp paper towel and thank us later — maybe with a warm, homemade tortilla in hand!
Additional tips for warming tortillas in the microwave
You've got the tortilla warming basics down, but there are a few more things to keep in mind to ensure they're warmed just right. Microwave your tortillas in 30 second intervals, and don't go beyond that at once — any longer, and they can start to harden up. For the best results, warm no more than five tortillas at a time. Overloading the microwave can make it harder to heat them evenly.
If you need to keep your tortillas warm for a while, swap the paper towel for a clean, damp dish towel. Simply wrap the tortillas up. Or, for a large amount, line a basket or pot with the towel, place your tortillas inside, and cover with a lid or foil to lock in the heat and moisture. As you warm more tortillas, open the cover to add them to the stack and reseal it. This way, they'll stay warm, soft, and ready to enjoy — even if dinner takes a little longer to hit the table.