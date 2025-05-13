The Best Way To Heat Corn Tortillas

Corn tortillas are an absolute essential for a variety of Mexican dishes — whether you're making tacos, enchiladas, or tostadas. Of course, flour tortillas have their place, but if you're going for more authenticity, flavor, or texture, corn wins every time. One thing about corn tortillas is that, no matter whether they're store-bought or made from scratch, they need to be heated before serving.

Heating your tortillas not only awakens their earthy, nutty flavors it also softens them so that you can fill them or roll them without any tearing. So, here's the easiest way to do so: Place your tortillas on a dry, pre-heated cast iron skillet (a stainless steel or non-stick pan will also work), heating each side for around 30 seconds. If your corn tortillas aren't super fresh, dampen them slightly with water before placing them on the pan — the steam will help to soften them. When working with a larger batch, feel free to use a larger pan so that you can heat several tortillas at the same time.