The Best Way To Heat Corn Tortillas
Corn tortillas are an absolute essential for a variety of Mexican dishes — whether you're making tacos, enchiladas, or tostadas. Of course, flour tortillas have their place, but if you're going for more authenticity, flavor, or texture, corn wins every time. One thing about corn tortillas is that, no matter whether they're store-bought or made from scratch, they need to be heated before serving.
Heating your tortillas not only awakens their earthy, nutty flavors it also softens them so that you can fill them or roll them without any tearing. So, here's the easiest way to do so: Place your tortillas on a dry, pre-heated cast iron skillet (a stainless steel or non-stick pan will also work), heating each side for around 30 seconds. If your corn tortillas aren't super fresh, dampen them slightly with water before placing them on the pan — the steam will help to soften them. When working with a larger batch, feel free to use a larger pan so that you can heat several tortillas at the same time.
Other ways to heat corn tortillas
If you have a gas stovetop, you can also heat your tortilla (carefully) over the open flame. On medium-low heat and using tongs, place the tortilla directly onto the flame for up to 30 seconds before flipping it over. Take your tortilla off once it starts to bubble or develop a little char — just don't leave it unattended. Stovetop methods are the best way to give your tortillas crisped or charred edges, but if you're feeding a bigger group of family or friends, the oven or microwave are handy alternatives.
For the oven method, divide your tortillas into stacks of five, wrapping each stack in aluminum foil and heating for around 15 minutes. While this method takes a little longer, it doesn't require constant monitoring, so you can set and forget with a timer. If you want to save time, you can microwave a stack of tortillas wrapped in a damp paper towel for around a minute. Your texture might not turn out perfect, but if you're using your corn tortillas for enchiladas or tostadas, it won't matter too much. Regardless of which method you choose, heating corn tortillas up is definitely worth the extra step.