This Julia Child Tip Guarantees The Creamiest Tuna Fish Every Time
It feels like there are thousands of kinds of tinned fish to pick from at the grocery store, even if you're just looking for canned tuna. When it comes to water-packed or oil-packed canned tuna, which you choose depends on your needs and preferences. But if you were Julia Child, you'd go straight for the tuna packed in oil. The famed chef was known for having firm opinions on preferred brands and types of ingredients. For example, Child couldn't hide her love for iconic mayo brand Hellmann's, which, incidentally, is the perfect base for a creamy tuna salad — and oil-packed tuna melds easily with the mayonnaise.
Tuna packed in oil is more luxurious and moist. The oil lends the fish a heavier, almost creamy mouthfeel. It also leaves the tuna more tender, as water-packed tuna can be firmer. This means that the tuna will more readily combine with the other components of the salad rather than staying flaky and chunky. If olive oil is used in the canning process, the tuna will have an additional layer of flavor, but even tuna packed in a neutral oil will yield a much more decadent and flavorful salad.
More salads that benefit from oil-packed tuna
Dishes that are in need of the richness provided by tinned fish likely benefit from tuna packed in oil. Water-packed tuna is better when you need the fish to maintain its texture, like in an easy tuna casserole recipe or fish burgers. However, if you're making a Niçoise salad, you'll want to grab the highest quality, oil-packed tuna you can find. The soft and tender tuna fish is a necessary contrast to the crisp vegetables, and you want it to be tasty enough to stand alone.
The same is true for using tuna to top salads made with leafy lettuces or bitter greens or hearty salads loaded with fruits, grains, and crunchy vegetables. Aside from the aforementioned texture and flavor benefits, you can also drain the oil out of the tuna and add it to your dressing. This will give a briny, savory flavor to vinaigrettes and creamy dressings that will enhance your salad overall. This way, you're not wasting oil, and you get all the flavor you can from one tin. Learning to cook well isn't always about fancy techniques or obscure ingredients — it's about thoughtfully using everything that you have!