It feels like there are thousands of kinds of tinned fish to pick from at the grocery store, even if you're just looking for canned tuna. When it comes to water-packed or oil-packed canned tuna, which you choose depends on your needs and preferences. But if you were Julia Child, you'd go straight for the tuna packed in oil. The famed chef was known for having firm opinions on preferred brands and types of ingredients. For example, Child couldn't hide her love for iconic mayo brand Hellmann's, which, incidentally, is the perfect base for a creamy tuna salad — and oil-packed tuna melds easily with the mayonnaise.

Tuna packed in oil is more luxurious and moist. The oil lends the fish a heavier, almost creamy mouthfeel. It also leaves the tuna more tender, as water-packed tuna can be firmer. This means that the tuna will more readily combine with the other components of the salad rather than staying flaky and chunky. If olive oil is used in the canning process, the tuna will have an additional layer of flavor, but even tuna packed in a neutral oil will yield a much more decadent and flavorful salad.