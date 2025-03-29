How Long Should You Really Marinate Steaks For?

Marinating meat can make a world of difference in the dish you're creating. And while knowing which cuts of steak benefit from marinating is important in its own right, understanding how long to marinate them is similarly vital to getting the most out of the meat. Contrary to popular belief, you're entirely capable of over-marinating a steak. Taking meat out of its marinade at the right time can make or break a dish's taste and texture. We discussed this with Nicole Brisson, creator of Bistecca di Brisson and executive chef of Brezza Italian and Bar Zazu in Las Vegas.

Brisson gave us the lowdown on how long steak should marinate, noting that it largely depends on the size and cut of your steak. "For larger cuts I would marinate overnight," Brisson told The Takeout. "With smaller cuts, you can get away with a couple hours prior to cooking. Thicker cuts will take more time for the flavors to penetrate the meat." Thus, if you're cooking a ribeye or a sirloin (two of the best cuts of meats, according to Anthony Bourdain), you'll likely want to marinate it overnight; whereas a tenderloin should take less time for it to be ready to cook.