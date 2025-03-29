How Long Should You Really Marinate Steaks For?
Marinating meat can make a world of difference in the dish you're creating. And while knowing which cuts of steak benefit from marinating is important in its own right, understanding how long to marinate them is similarly vital to getting the most out of the meat. Contrary to popular belief, you're entirely capable of over-marinating a steak. Taking meat out of its marinade at the right time can make or break a dish's taste and texture. We discussed this with Nicole Brisson, creator of Bistecca di Brisson and executive chef of Brezza Italian and Bar Zazu in Las Vegas.
Brisson gave us the lowdown on how long steak should marinate, noting that it largely depends on the size and cut of your steak. "For larger cuts I would marinate overnight," Brisson told The Takeout. "With smaller cuts, you can get away with a couple hours prior to cooking. Thicker cuts will take more time for the flavors to penetrate the meat." Thus, if you're cooking a ribeye or a sirloin (two of the best cuts of meats, according to Anthony Bourdain), you'll likely want to marinate it overnight; whereas a tenderloin should take less time for it to be ready to cook.
What over-marinating your steak does to its texture
As for overdoing it in the marinade department, there are two key factors that can have a negative impact on your steak — acidity and time. Now, most marinade recipes you'll find online (including this ingenious, three-ingredient marinade) feature ingredients that are quite acidic since acidity helps tenderize meat. However, as is the case with too much of any good thing, prolonged exposure to acid can lead your steak's texture to become incredibly undesirable. "If there is too much acid in a marinade and it marinates too long, it can make the meat mealy," Bisson warned.
So, when it comes to marinating steak, timing really is everything. Leaving the meat to marinate for too long can make the meat crumbly and generally unappetizing. To avoid this, knowing what the cut of meat you're using requires is a vital first step toward a great meal. As for Brisson's technique, she revealed her go-to marinade ingredients and exactly why she uses them to improve her steak. "I like to use citrus or red wine, fresh herbs, and garlic."