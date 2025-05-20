What's The Best Part Of Chicken To Use For Stock?

A leftover chicken carcass from a roasted bird is one of the most common and convenient ingredients for homemade stock. Roasting adds depth and a touch of sweetness to the flavor, especially if the skin was well-seasoned. Bayless agrees, noting, "Most butchers won't sell carcasses, but if you are butchering your own chicken, I suggest freezing the carcass to turn into stock. In fact, I recommend turning it into stock immediately, then freezing that."

Carcasses offer a good balance of bones, connective tissue, and bits of cooked meat; making them ideal for a homemade stock. Just note that if your chicken had a lot of seasoning, it can influence the flavor of your final stock, which may or may not be what you want.

Chef Bayless likes to keep his stock simple. "In Mexico, which inspires my cooking, stocks are made rather simply with onion and garlic (which adds richness) and thyme, marjoram, and bay (which add an herbal character)," he says. "In Europe, they like to add carrot for sweetness and celery for a bit of vegetable bitterness."

For the best chicken stock, reach for the parts that are rich in bones, cartilage, and connective tissue. Stock-making is also a great way to reduce waste and get more value out of every chicken. So, the next time you're breaking down a bird or staring at the remains of the best grocery store rotisserie chicken, remember: Your next great stock starts here.