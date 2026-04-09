Review: Starbucks Mostly Nails Its Summery Mango Menu

Tropical vibes are in full swing at Starbucks. It's officially mango season, and the popular coffee chain's new menu additions show it. Starbucks knows how to pull off seasonal favorites so good that customers wish they were permanent. If you're on the hunt for non-coffee beverages during your next Starbucks run, the chain released a brand new roster of fruit-forward drinks on April 7. From refreshers to matcha, the new beverages are full of mango energy. Whether you love mango or you just want to manifest all the spring and summer feels, the mango-forward menu is intriguing — but is it worth a try?

In addition to slinging the usual freshly brewed coffee and tea drinks, Starbucks is serving up eight different drinks all starring mango. There is a new trio of refreshers to accompany the popular Mango Dragonfruit one already on the menu. You can also try two different Mango Dream beverages, with or without an energy boost. For those who prefer an earthy matcha or a spiced chai, Starbucks has an option for you, too.

I tried all eight drinks with different variations of mango syrup and mango cold foam, and I am ready to spill the tea on all of them. The new lineup includes: Mango Strawberry Lemonade Energy Refresher, Mango Strawberry Energy Refresher, Mango Strawberry Refresher, Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Energy Refresher, Mango Dream Energy, Mango Dream, Iced Mango Cream Matcha, and Iced Mango Cream Chai.