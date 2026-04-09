14 Fiber-Rich Fruits Better Than An Apple

One of the healthiest and most widely available fruits in the United States is the apple, a nutritional powerhouse that ranks in the top three fruits grown worldwide (via Statista). One medium-sized apple provides about 95 calories and around 4 grams of fiber, providing numerous health benefits. Studies have shown that eating one to two apples a day may lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. It is no wonder that the saying "an apple a day keeps the doctor away" has endured over the years. If you are curious about getting more out of this wonder fruit, you need to familiarize yourself with the various types of apples available and their individual strengths and advantages.

That said, the nutritional value of apples does not mean that other fruits are any less important. Fruits, by and large, are beneficial to health, and several studies have shown that eating adequate amounts of fruit with a high fiber content plays an important role in improving weight management, wellness, and healthy aging. While apples may have a rep for keeping the doctor away, some fruits are actually even more impressive on the nutritional front. The following are fruits that may not always provide as much fiber as apples, but have other major advantages that warrant just as much attention.