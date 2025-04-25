The Easy, Mess-Free Way To Open A Pomegranate

Inside a pomegranate, there are hundreds of juicy little red arils, commonly referred to as seeds. These are bursting with sweet flavor, and are one of the best sources of antioxidants. However, to get to these little gems, opening up a pomegranate can sometimes be challenging and messy. There are a few common methods to remove the arils, but the easiest way (that also doesn't make your kitchen look like a crime scene) is to deseed the pomegranate in a bowl of water.

To open a pomegranate this way, you'll need a bowl of water and a sharp, straight-edge knife. Slice off ¼ inch from the top of the pomegranate to expose the five to six sections containing the arils. Next, make shallow scores in the skin, carving out each segment with your knife. Pull the scored sections apart with your hands and place them in the bowl of water then begin removing all the arils, discarding the white pith and rind once done. This method not only captures the residual juice released from within the sections (the main culprit that creates a mess) but the water also aids in keeping the white flesh and the arils separated — the white flesh rises to the water's surface and the arils sink to the bottom. You can also use a strainer to remove the flesh from the surface and strain the arils out of the bowl.