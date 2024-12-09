How To Pick Out The Best Pomegranate At The Store Every Time

People have plenty of advice when it comes to produce shopping. Want to eat the freshest pears? Have a hankering for the most delectable limes you could get your hands on? Good news! These shopping guides will help you pick only the best fruits and veggies, all while avoiding those big, bad mistakes of produce shopping that we all sometimes make — myself included. I mean, does anyone actually remember to always shop in season? And with this, you can add one more guide to your arsenal: Say goodbye to the dry and dreary pomegranates of days gone by. We're going to show you how to choose pomegranates that knock your socks off every single time.

When shopping around for a pomegranate, keep three things in mind: weight, texture, and shape. Pay no mind to the color. Pomegranates naturally vary from orangey pinks to deep, dark reds; unlike other fruits, the color isn't indicative of ripeness. Go for a heavier fruit, which indicates plenty of ripe and juicy seeds. Ripe pomegranates also have smooth, firm skin; it gets wrinkly and slouchy when old. As for shape, perfect isn't what you want here. Instead of a circular, sphere-like pomegranate, grab one with some flattened sides. Don't forget to check the stem area, too. If it looks moldy, pass.